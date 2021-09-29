Analyst explains why China outlawed all cryptocurrency transactions

Last week, the Chinese Central Bank announced that all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal in the country. In an interview to Sputnik Brasil, a specialist in global capital markets explains, among other things, the reason for this step.

China is one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in the world. So, at first glance, this crackdown on digital currencies by Beijing seems very strange. On September 24, the People’s Bank of China declared that cryptocurrencies should not circulate like traditional currencies. In addition, it also prevented foreign exchanges from providing services to investors via the Internet.

Sputnik Brasil heard from Jennie Li, a researcher on global capital markets, who also clarified the differences between the existing cryptocurrencies, the peculiarities of their operation and whether investing in them is believed to be risky. Jennie Li was an analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management in New York and currently works as an equity strategist at XP Investimentos.

China reasons

From the expert’s point of view, China’s step does not change much and is in line with the Asian giant’s strategy regarding the digital market:

“This announcement only formalized and reinforced China’s attitude towards cryptocurrencies that they will not be accepted there,” says the analyst.

“Since China is a country under a more centralized government, then it makes sense for them to stop the circulation of a currency outside the regime’s control, which potentially could be used to bypass the existing capital flow controls in the economy.”

What’s more, points out Jennie Li, China is currently preparing to launch its own digital currency, which will function as if it were a monetary policy tool for the central bank.

The analyst believes that, with this ban, Beijing is preparing to reduce competition with its own official currency.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan Visitor passes e-CNY logo, digital version of Chinese yuan, Beijing, China, September 5, 2021

In addition to China, several countries are now discussing the creation of their own digital currency for commercial transactions, but, says the expert, such conversations are in the initial phase, in part because “there is still no broad understanding of how they work; cryptocurrencies are still very volatile and there is no consensus on regulation.”

Under these conditions, China is a very advanced country in this matter, since the launch of a Chinese digital currency could already happen next year. It is also worth mentioning the case of El Salvador, which recently announced the use of bitcoin as its official currency.

Cryptocurrencies aren’t exactly digital currencies

Cryptocurrencies have already become a part of our reality. But not everyone understands what they truly are. Jennie Li clarifies that cryptocurrencies are much more than a physical bargaining chip. This new technology is based on the blockchain system, which is a decentralized system where transactions are validated and registered by all system users without going through the intermediation of a financial institution.

Without going into very technical details and describing a more simplified way, the analyst explains that all transactions between digital currencies are registered in a ledget, which is like a ledger in which the audience and transactions are placed there in a transparent and irreversible way.

© REUTERS / TYRONE SIU Bitcoin and cryptocurrency advertising in Hong Kong, China, September 27, 2021

Each transaction is registered in blocks that connect to the previous blocks and thus a large chain of information is formed, which is the blockchain.

Bitcoin, ethereum, tehter: differences

In the beginning, bitcoin was created with the aim of being a bargaining chip to enable a decentralized system of peer-to-peer payments, that is, without any intermediaries, no banks. The ethereum, in turn, works more like a software platform that runs programs and applications. In fact, it’s a network that even allows you to create other cryptocurrencies or tokens.

Both cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology, but the last one, the ethereum, is much more complex. ethereum was released in 2015, while bitcoin appeared earlier, in 2009, after the creator of ethereum thought bitcoin had too many limitations, says the analyst.

As for tehter, it is a so-called stable coin, and as its name indicates, it is more stable because it is backed by a physical currency, which is the dollar. For each tehter issued there is an equivalent dollar held, as if it were a guarantee.

Among these three, bitcoin was the most successful cryptocurrency for having the highest market value and also for being the most popular and best known. However, the initial objective – to be used as a bargaining chip – has not yet been achieved, with the exception of the case of El Salvador.

© REUTERS / JOSE CABEZAS People are waiting to use the Chivo ATM, a digital wallet that the Salvadoran government has launched to use bitcoin as its official currency, El Salvador, September 22, 2021

As the analyst puts it, “a large part of the market still uses bitcoin and other crypto only for speculation on the stock market, hoping that it will appreciate over time.”

Even so, she believes that cryptocurrencies are a very revolutionary asset class that has brought many new things. And the biggest hit in the financial market with the use of cryptocurrencies is that they allow these transactions without the supervision of monetary authorities.

“The problem is that it is still very new, where there are still no financial studies, formulas or theorems to explain cryptocurrencies or how they work versus traditional asset classes,” he said.

Partly because of this, and also due to the extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies, the expert gave some advice to investors:

“For those interested, I would put a very small portion of the portfolio in cryptocurrencies, really only that value that, if the investor lost everything, as has happened in the past when the currency has already dropped close to 80-90%, this value will not would make a lot of difference to your pocket.”

The opinions expressed in this matter may not necessarily coincide with those of the Sputnik newsroom.