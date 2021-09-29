Andressa Urach reappears on the web and criticizes churches: “We don’t need”

This Tuesday (28), Andressa Urach reappeared on the web, after the announcement of her end of marriage and a troubled phase in her life. The model took the opportunity to thank the affection of the fans and criticized the churches.

continues after advertising

“Guys, I receive many loving messages from people who pray for me and I thank them. But, I learned one thing, we don’t need a church to seek God, close your bedroom door and talk to him, open the Bible and he answers you,” he said on Instagram.

Finally, she explained that she even sought out other churches to join and today she finds herself disillusioned. “I’ve already visited some churches and even found some to be good. But honestly? I don’t like churches anymore, for me they are just a CNPJ”, he fired.

continues after advertising

Andressa Urach deletes all Instagram photos after separation

The model surprised fans last Sunday (26) by deleting all her photos on the same social network, keeping only one publicity post. The attitude was taken a few days after the announcement of the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes. Pregnant, the former model also took the profile photo, leaving a black image.

In the profile, there are several messages of support and advice for former deputy Miss Butt. “Go live your life, woman. You will be happy and work to support your child. Don’t let the devil end your marriage. Everything you’ve lost, God will give you back double,” wrote a follower.