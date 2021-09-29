Andressa Urach says she is being threatened by her ex-husband: ‘cheated me and got me pregnant’ | Fabia Oliveira



Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes – Reproduction

Posted 29/09/2021 13:35 | Updated 09/29/2021 1:41 PM

After announcing that she came back with her war name from the time of prostitution and that she would go back to going to the boss’s house, Andressa Urach decided to talk to her ex-husband, Thiago Lopes. She revealed, through WhatsApp screenshots, that one of the reasons for the end of the relationship was betrayal on the part of Thiago.

“You were the one who separated. You made me pregnant, betrayed me. And you humiliated me by saying that you were going to help me with a little money, knowing I had no way to support myself,” she wrote, who then received a threat from her ex. “I won’t forgive you for that. You never met me in a rage. You don’t come home,” said Thiago Lopes.

Andressa then revealed that she had already returned to doing programs before she even started to have a relationship with her ex-husband. “When you married me, you were my client. You knew about my work. Did you accept and think I would do what you left me? Yes, I’m going back (home), because I have to cook food for Arthur (son older) and have lunch too,” said Urach.

Thiago then accused her of having abandoned her son. “He abandoned Arthur. He hasn’t had anything since yesterday. He’s starving there.” Andressa says she left food for the teenager. In another print, Andressa reveals that Thiago canceled her health plan even though she was pregnant. “I’m only exposing because I’m being threatened,” she said.