Andressa Urach vents and says: ‘I don’t like churches anymore’

Andressa Urach is going through a whirlwind of emotions. After announcing the end of marriage with Thiago Lopes and still revealing interaction in a psychiatric clinic, the model returned to social networks this Tuesday, September 28th.

Andressa Urach is experiencing a whirlwind of emotions. After announcing the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes and still revealing interaction in a psychiatric clinic, the model returned to social networks this Tuesday, September 28th.

To begin with, Andressa thanked the affection and support she has received from her fans. Then she ended up showing that she is discredited in the church.

“Guys, I receive many loving messages from people who pray for me and I thank them. But, I learned one thing, we don’t need a church to seek God, close the door of your room and talk to him, open the bible and he answers you. I’ve already visited some churches and even found some to be good. But honestly? I don’t like churches anymore, for me they are just a CNPJ”, he said.

ANDRESSA URACH SPEAKING OUT

Andressa Urach vented last Tuesday, September 21, about her mental health and revealed that she has been going through a difficult time. The 33-year-old model is pregnant with another boy who will be named Leon, the result of her marriage to Thiago Lopes.

“I have a disease called borderline personality disorder, also called borderline personality disorder,” he said. “Believe me, it’s not easy being me, and it’s even harder for my family. I’m going through a very delicate phase, I’m struggling with myself, but soon I’ll be fine. Pray for me!” asked the blonde.

The borderline, according to studies, has as symptoms a diffuse pattern in interpersonal relationships, self-image and affection, accompanied by impulsiveness in different contexts and emotional instability.

ANDRESSA URACH CRITICS BISHOP’S DAUGHTER EDIR MACEDO

Andressa Urach used social media in August to comment on his case against the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

The former deputy Miss Bumbum exposed a conversation in July 2020 with Cristiane Cardoso (daughter of Edir Macedo) and Edir Macedo in which she shows a negative balance of R$ 10 thousand in her bank statement to prove that, in fact, she does not have R$ 50,000 to pay court fees.

MAIN NEWS:

Lívia Andrade on controversy with Petal: “Today I am at risk of life”

In a rare moment, Rodrigo Santoro poses and declares himself to the woman

Will Smith reveals open marriage to Jada, but warns: ‘I don’t suggest it to anyone’