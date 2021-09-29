Angela Merkel Congratulates Olaf Scholz, Opponent Party Leader, for Victory at the Ballot Box in Germany | World

Angela Merkel, the leader of Germany, congratulated Olaf Scholz on Wednesday (29) for his victory in the legislative elections last Sunday.

Merkel is from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Scholz from the Social Democratic Party (SPD). He defeated CDU candidate Armin Laschet at the polls.

That was Merkel’s first reaction after the election.

The initial results of the elections in Germany were released on Monday. The SPD had 25.7% of the votes, and the CDU, 24.1%.

Olaf Scholz will have priority to form a new government and become the chancellor who will succeed Merkel. He is the current economy minister and deputy chancellor of Germany, as the Social Democrats are part of the coalition that supports the current government.

Elections in Germany: initial results % of votes from each party Source: Bundeswahlleiter

Understand how the coalition system that will define the next chancellor in Germany works

Pragmatic and hardworking

A pragmatist, he was once nicknamed “Scholzomat”, a joke with his last name and the word “automat”, suggesting that the politician looks more like a machine than a human being.

The Social Democrat is 63 years old, has been a member of the SPD since 1975 and was first elected to the Bundestag (the German Parliament) in 1998.

A lawyer specializing in labor law, he was also Minister of Labor and Mayor of Hamburg.

See in the chart below how the division of the German Parliament turned out.

New Parliament of Germany How was the distribution of seats after the elections Source: Bundeswahlleiter