Anonymity is useful for Prevent doctors like chloroquine in Covid’s cure – 29/09/2021

The twelve doctors who denounce the horrors resulting from the denial “pact” signed between Prevent Senior and the Bolsonaro government need to prescribe to themselves an extra dose of courage. The plot in which an elderly health care provider teams up with an archaic president to reduce the business and political costs of the “little flu” pandemic by prescribing chloroquine, making up medical records and treating death as high is too macabre to be outsourced to the lawyer Bruna Morato, who spoke for the doctors to Covid’s CPI.

Putting their face in the window when Prevent Senior began to “force” them to cheat their patients with the covid kit, the doctors would have bailed themselves out. By pressing their lips to the trombone when the health care provider put their business interests on the anti-scientific ideology of the parallel cabinet that equipped Bolsonaro, perhaps they had avoided the digging of many graves. But it’s never too late to do what’s right.

Barely comparing, those who get involved in sleight of hand, prescription chloroquine without the patients’ knowledge, treat death as hospital discharge and manipulate documents to falsify Covid’s lethality, operate with the same dose of cynicism as the arms manufacturer. Or the drug dealer. The difference lies in the quality of the subterfuges.

Those who manufacture weapons can use the excuse that they sell their products for the defense of life, not death. Those who sell narcotics can always claim that they do not force anyone to consume their merchandise. The Covid Kit is the risk of death without a cynical alibi.

The lawyer’s testimony Bruna Morato to the CPI had the merit of uniting the three ends of the flu tragedy: political denial, business opportunism and the ideological alliance that brings the pile of dead closer to the 600,000 mark. In such a scenario, anonymity has the same role as chloroquine in Covid’s cure for Prevent Senior’s doctors.