ANP makes public consultation on 37 requests for exemption of local content

(Shutterstock)

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) started this Tuesday a 45-day public consultation on 37 requests for exemption from local content (also known as waiver), relating to 24 offshore exploratory blocks.

According to the agency, this is the first public consultation of its kind since the publication of ANP Resolution No. 726/2018, which establishes the rules for granting this exemption.

Local content commitments are those assumed by companies, in oil and gas exploration and production contracts, to contract a minimum percentage of national goods and services. The exemption mechanism allows exonerating the fulfillment of local content for contracting certain goods and services, authorized on an exceptional basis, for specific reasons: lack of a national supplier; characterization of excessive price and/or term; and or use of new technology not available in the country.

It is up to the company operating the exploration and production contract to demonstrate, through information and documents, the reasons for fitting the alleged hypotheses, which will be submitted to public consultation as a step in the procedural instruction for analysis of merit.

“The 37 requests for exemption placed in the public consultation that began today refer to contracts for the supply of chartering a rig, associated with 24 maritime exploratory blocks acquired in Rounds 7 and 9 of the ANP”, informs the Agency.

In the documents presented by the companies, the data and information to justify their claims are shown to society, which may be evaluated and receive a statement from any interested party.

In general, the documentation presented needs to demonstrate that, despite all the advances made in the Brazilian market, the local industry has not been able to meet all expectations of demand for goods and services, especially with regard to offshore drilling units, reflecting on the impossibility for concessionaires to contract locally produced rigs.

In the consultation, the manifestations of the market and society can confirm that the documentation meets the necessary criteria for granting exemption or contest the information presented by the company, providing publicity and transparency to the process of judgment of merit, according to the ANP.

At the end of the consultation period, the ANP will analyze all contributions to judge requests for exemption and, if deemed necessary, may also hold a public hearing to hear interested parties, the market and society in general.

