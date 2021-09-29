ANS fines Prevent Senior after reporting lack of information for patients with Covid-19 | Coronavirus

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) reported on Tuesday (28) that it has fined Prevent Senior after finding “infringement signs” for “failing to communicate to beneficiaries the information established by law”. The company has 10 days to comment on the matter.

According to the regulatory body, after investigating complaints against Prevent Senior, “elements that contradict the initial version presented were verified”. ANS also informs that “it continues with the analysis of documents (…) regarding the complaints about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity”.

Infraction notice is the record of a violation of the law. In a direct comparison, it is the form where the guard records data on who broke the red light. The paper becomes a document that will give rise to a process, a judgment of the penalties if the legal infraction is confirmed.

The company is investigated by the Covid Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Senate for unethical and unscientific conduct in the pandemic. Allegations of alteration of medical records to make up deaths by Covid-19, carrying out research without patient consent and also distributing the so-called “early treatment”, with medicines ineffective against the disease, weigh on her. Only vaccines and the use of masks are proven effective means against Covid.

In addition to the CPI and ANS, investigations were also opened by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp) and by the State’s Public Ministry.

The company said, in a statement, that “it denies and repudiates the lying accusations anonymously brought to Covid’s CPI and to the press” and claims to have never hidden or underreported deaths. It also says that “has always acted within ethical and legal parameters”.

Regarding the testimony of attorney Bruna Morato this Tuesday to the commission, the operator said that “the same content of these charges was brought to the company, before the CPI, by attorney Bruna Mendes dos Santos Morato, who asked for the amount of R$ 3 .5 million so as not to charge Prevent”.

“Throughout the epidemic, Prevent applied about 500,000 tests in which it found the contagion of 56,000 patients. Of that number, 7% resulted in deaths. All cases were rigorously reported. Prevent Senior has always respected the autonomy of doctors”, says the note.

And he concludes: “This index of 93% of lives saved, in the average age group of 68 years of age, is demonstrably higher than that registered in hospitals in the public and private networks. It is no coincidence that Prevent Senior’s customer trust and approval rating is over 90%”.

The executive director of the health plan, Pedro Batista Júnior, was heard at the CPI on the 22nd and said that it was the patients who started to demand the prescription of chloroquine, but confirmed that the operator had advised doctors to change it after a few weeks of hospitalization. , the diagnostic code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

At the same time, the headquarters of the health plan operators Hapvida, in Fortaleza (CE), and the São Francisco Group, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), were the targets of ANS’ diligence after accusations involving the application of the so-called “Covid kit”, with remedies that have no proven efficacy in treating the disease.

The agency informed that members of the Supervisory Board were at the units on Monday (27) to ask for clarification and collected documents.

By phone, Hapvida confirmed to the g1 the carrying out of the diligences, but said that there was no collection of documents by the ANS. In a statement, the company informed that three agency employees were at the company and that they requested information that must be presented within the stipulated period.

“The company will present the requested data and is certain that the doubts will be fully clarified.”

In Ribeirão Preto, Hapvida’s operation is carried out by the São Francisco Group, which was acquired in 2019 by the Ceará health company. According to ANS, the investigation process was opened after complaints made by service providers.