ANS fines Prevent Senior for not informing patients about the ‘Covid kit’ – 29/09/2021 – Daily life

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) fined Prevent Senior for having found evidence that the operator did not inform patients about drugs without proven efficacy, the so-called “Covid kit”, offered for the treatment of Covid-19.

After opening two processes to investigate the company, the agency said on Tuesday night (28) that “elements that contradict the initial version presented by the operator were verified”.

Prevent Senior came into the sights of Covid’s CPI after a dossier signed by 15 doctors pointed out serious failures in care.

According to the document, the hospitals in the network were used as laboratories for studies with the “Covid kit”. According to the report, patients and their families were not informed about this type of treatment.

The notice of infraction was drawn up on Monday afternoon (27), and the operator will have 10 days to present a defense. According to ANS, evidence of infringement was found for the conduct of “Failing to communicate to beneficiaries the information established by law or by the ANS”, typified in art. 74 of Normative Resolution 124 of 2006.

After the CPI’s revelations, the agency opened two processes to investigate Prevent Senior’s conduct. The first investigates alleged failure to communicate to patients about the risks of using the drugs in the “Covid kit”. According to the agency, calls were made to 100 patients identified in documents collected at the operator as beneficiaries who received the medicine cocktail.

FolhaJus Selection of the main news of the week about the legal scene and exclusive content with interviews and infographics.

The second process determines whether there was any restriction, by any means, on the freedom of the physicians to exercise their professional activity. Letters were sent to five doctors identified in the process, to determine how the prescription of early treatment is done.

Letters were also sent to another 85 doctors who work or have worked in Covid’s front-line care.

One of the most serious complaints presented at the CPI is that there was a protocol to change the so-called ICD (International Code of Diseases), so that Covid-19 was removed from patient records after a certain number of days of hospitalization.​

Last week, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, said in testimony to Covid’s CPI that the operator adopted a procedure to change the diagnosis code for patients with Covid-19. The operator argues that it was just an internal, bureaucratic procedure, and that it would not affect notification.

FolhaJus Dia Daily selection of the main news about the legal scene in different areas

However, experts and members of the CPI maintain that it was indeed a form of fraud and that this would impact the number of infected and victims of the disease, in the overall balance.

Physician Walter Correa de Souza Melo​, who reported being threatened by the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, also stated during the telephone conversation between the two that the death record of denial physician Anthony Wong was manipulated.

The purpose of the change, according to Melo, would be not to mention Covid-19 as the cause of death for the pediatrician and toxicologist, who died, aged 73, on January 15 of this year. The doctor was one of the main advocates of so-called early treatment.

In April of last year, Prevent released an unauthorized study by Conep (National Research Ethics Commission), claiming that the combined use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin would reduce hospitalizations in patients suspected of having Covid.

However, in an interview with sheet, the Chief Executive of Prevent, Fernando Parrillo, admitted that this study does not prove that hydroxychloroquine helps in the treatment against Covid.