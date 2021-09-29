ANS fines Prevent Senior for omitting information

THE National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) fined the health plan operator Prevent Senior for not informing patients and their families that they were being medicated with the so-called “covid kit”. The infraction is punishable by a fine of R$ 25,000, an amount that can increase according to the number of people affected. The notice of infraction was drawn up on the afternoon of Monday, 27, and announced by the ANS on Tuesday night, 28. According to the Agency, the operator has ten days to present its defense.

“In the course of investigations related to complaints against Prevent Senior, elements that contradict the initial version presented by the operator were verified”, says a note from the ANS. “Evidence of infringement was found for the conduct of ‘failing to communicate to beneficiaries the information established by law or by the ANS’, typified in article 74 of Normative Resolution 124 of 2006, and ANS issued a notice of infraction in the afternoon of the 27th. The operator has 10 days of contact from that date to present its defense”, follows the note.







Prevent Senior building facade in the Paraíso region, in the south of São Paulo Photo: Bruno Rocha

THE ANS iIt also stated that it continues to analyze complaints about the restriction of medical activity to providers linked to the Prevent Senior operator’s own network.

Other operators. At the same time, the ANS reported having carried out, also on Monday, investigations at the headquarters of the operator Hapvida, in Fortaleza, and at the headquarters of the operator São Francisco, in Ribeirão Preto. Although it has been part of the Hapvida Group since 2019, the operator São Francisco has its own CNPJ, which must comply with supplementary health legislation and is subject to sanctions if it commits infractions. During the proceedings, clarifications were requested regarding the complaints about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity to providers linked to the operator’s own network and about the signing of a consent form, by the beneficiaries served in the own network, for the prescription of the so-called “Kit Covid” . For the instruction of the processes that are being processed by the ANS, a period of five working days was granted for the submission of documentation by the operators.

Until the publication of this article, the state had not been able to hear the operators about the measures taken by the ANS.