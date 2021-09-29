ANS fines Prevent Senior health care provider

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) fined the health operator Prevent Senior, suspected of defrauding death certificates and omitting covid-19 as a cause of patient death, after identifying elements that, according to it, contradict the initial version presented by the company.

According to the ANS, Prevent Senior failed to inform patients that they were receiving drugs from the so-called “covid kit”, such as hydroxychloroquine, which has no proven efficacy against covid-19. The operator has 10 days from yesterday to present its defense to the agency that regulates health insurance services in Brazil.

ANS informs that it also follows up with the analysis of documents related to Prevent Senior regarding complaints about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity to providers linked to the operator’s own network. National Health Agency Supplementary, in a statement

To UOL, a health operator says “it did not omit patient treatments and will respond to the report within the requested period”.

According to information from the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, the ANS would be listening to about 190 people in two processes to investigate irregularities involving the operator Prevent Senior in the care of patients with covid-19. The network sent the agency on Friday (24) additional information requested during investigations at the company’s headquarters.

The first investigates any failure to communicate with patients about the risks of using the drugs in the “covid kit”. The agency made calls to a hundred patients identified in documents collected at the operator as beneficiaries who received the drug cocktail.

The second process determines whether there was any restriction, by any means, on the freedom of the physicians to exercise their professional activity. Also according to Folha, official letters were sent to five doctors identified in the process, to determine how early treatment is prescribed.

Complaints against Prevent Senior

Prevent Senior, which is already the target of investigations by the Public Ministry, the Civil Police and Covid’s CPI, is accused of allegedly pressuring its registered doctors to treat patients with substances from the “covid kit”.

She is also suspected of having conducted a study of hydroxychloroquine in treating the disease without notifying patients or their relatives. Such a study would have omitted patient deaths, influencing the result to give the impression that the drug would be effective.

The Attorney General, Mario Sarrubbo, created a kind of task force —composed of prosecutors Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho— to investigate the accusations against Prevent Senior.

Faced with the accusations, the company has been arguing that there was no direct guidance for the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine because doctors are free to prescribe the drug they deem most appropriate for each patient.

The company also denies that it has tampered with any clinical studies. It is suspected that patients who died as a result of covid had their death certificates issued without reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus, like the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).