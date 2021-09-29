Antony has a good performance, Ajax wins and guarantees leadership

Ajax and Besiktas faced each other today in the group stage of the Champions League. with goals from Berghuis and Haller and good performance by Brazilian Antony, Ajax won the match and secured themselves as provisional leader of group C, with 6 points. Borussia Dortmund, who face Sporting this afternoon, can take the position depending on a combination of results.

The Dutch team confirmed the favoritism, involved Besiktas with beautiful exchanges of passes and dominated the game without difficulty.

The first danger of the match was from Besiktas: Batshuayi advanced in depth and submitted, but ended up stopping the post. The move would come to be the only danger of the Turkish team in the first stage.

Antony, on the other hand, led the actions of the hosts: the Brazilian striker had two good opportunities on the right side, but was unable to balance the net, a feat that was up to Berghuis. The athlete received inside the area and only moved to make 1-0 for Ajax.

After the first goal, Besiktas had more difficulty to fit plays and still gave space for Ajax’s movement. The Dutch team went up to attack with good exchanges of passes and was closer to the Turkish area. In one of these moves, Haller got the better of a split with Saatci and made it 2-0 for the hosts. With the goal, the Ajax forward took the top scorer of the tournament with 5 goals in two games.

Besiktas again threatened with Batshuayi in a shot from outside the area, but didn’t pose any danger to Ajax’s goal. Antony still created another goal opportunity before being replaced by compatriot David Neres and being cheered by the fans.

Neres still had the opportunity to enact final numbers to the match by dribbling the mark, but ended up stopping in good defense by the Besiktas goalkeeper.

The teams return to the field for the Champions on the next 19th: Ajax and Borussia face off in the Netherlands, while Besiktas and Sporting play in Turkey for the 3rd round of the group stage.