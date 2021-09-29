Apocalyptic future: new generations will live in a “sick” Earth, says study

The latest climate reports reveal a less than rosy global warming scenario for the next few decades — especially for future generations who will inherit an Earth fraught with major environmental challenges. In a new study conducted by the Vrije Universitiet, researchers have found that anyone who is now over 40 will face unprecedented heat waves, droughts and floods — and the projected scenario is even worse for those born in 2021.

According to the study published in the journal Nature, children born this year will experience, on average, seven times more heat waves, twice as many forest fires and almost three times more droughts, in addition to more crises in crops and river floods than their own. grandparents. Wim Thiery, lead author of the article and a climate scientist, explained that this projection is based even with the most conservative scenarios.

Projection of atmospheric CO2 levels (Image: Reproduction/NASA/NOAA)

This is the first survey to extensively model extreme weather events and future scenarios with demographic groups. Thus, it was possible to quantify how people in different age groups around the world will experience such climate disasters throughout their lives. The study also points out that developing countries will be the most challenging.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Even if countries meet the targets for cuts in greenhouse gas emissions agreed under the Paris Agreement, it is estimated that 172 million children in sub-Saharan Africa could experience 50 times more heat waves and six times more extreme events during the year. throughout life. In developed countries such as Europe and Central Asia, this number drops to 53 million children.

Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf of Mexico region in early September 2021 (Image: Image: Reproduction/NOAA)

Projections did not consider, for example, that future extreme events could last much longer and be more intense, meaning that disasters could be more severe than pointed out in the new study. Despite this, Thiery remains optimistic. If countries meet climate goals and thus contain global warming, part of that future can be avoided.

It is worth noting that, between October 31 and November 12, the 2021 United Nations Conference on Climate Change will take place, in which global leaders set even more effective goals. Then, this and the many other climate reports will serve as a basis for decision making. “For all of us living today, we need to fight climate change,” added Thiery.

The research was published on September 26th, in the journal Nature.

Source: Futurism, NBC News