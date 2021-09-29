Apple and Samsung will be notified by Procon-SP for tying on new cell phones

The Procon Foundation of São Paulo said that Samsung and Apple will be notified in the coming weeks due to the absence of the charger in models recently launched by the companies, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, from the South Korean, and the iPhone 13 Series, from the Cupertino giant. The information was verified by the Techtudo portal, which received details from the executive director of the institution, stating that companies will have to respond about the lack of the accessory, a topic that generated a lot of repercussion this year with the apple’s decision to adopt “sustainable” practices and remove kit items.

Procon-SP accuses manufacturers of practicing the so-called ‘tie-in’, which consists of conditioning the consumer to buy more than one product or service that is complementary to the first, an act that violates the Consumer Defense Code (law 8.078/90) in its article 39th. According to information, it is possible that Procon-SP will initiate a collective action with all consumers who purchased a smartphone and did not receive the charger, however we do not know when the lawsuit will be filed against the aforementioned companies. It is forbidden for the supplier of products or services, among other abusive practices: I – to condition the supply of a product or service to the supply of another product or service, as well as, without just cause, to quantitative limits”. Article 39 of the CDC.