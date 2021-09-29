Arceus – New trailer details Arc Phone, Pokémon Alpha and Noble, Warden Characters and more • Switch Brasil

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company International and developer Game Freak today released a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, detailing the Arc Phone, Pokémon Alpha and Noble, Warden Characters and more.

Watch the new trailer above.

New Pokemon



Kleavor

CATEGORY: Pokémon Ax

Pokémon Ax TYPE: insect / stone

insect / stone HEIGHT: 1.8m

1.8m WEIGHT: 89 kg

Parts of your body turned to stone

Some special minerals found in the Hisui region allow the Scyther to evolve into this Pokémon. Parts of his body hardened and turned to stone. Stone parts are often chipped during fierce battles and Kleavors who have survived numerous battles will put more strain on their body. In fact, wear makes these stone parts sharper, increasing their cutting power. It is said that the inhabitants of Hisui once used pieces of stone that fell from the Kleavors to build tools.

It attacks with its axe-like arms

A simple casual movement of one of Kleavor’s large axe-like arms is capable of delivering a devastating blow, dealing massive damage to the strongest of opponents. Kleavor uses his arms to drive symbols into tree trunks and even cut down trees to mark his territory. If you find trees with marks dug in by a sharp blade or a row of trees cut in a zigzag pattern, this may have been Kleavor’s doing.

Noble Pokemon



Pokémon blessed with a mysterious power

These are special Pokémon from the Hisui region that have received a mysterious blessing. Some of these Pokémon, known as nobles, are particularly powerful, while others voluntarily help people in the region. Your encounters with these special Pokémon will be an essential part of your story.

Frenzied Noble Pokémon



A strange phenomenon is causing nobles to suddenly fly into a frenzy, making them very difficult to control. As part of the Survey Corps, he will be called upon to calm the frenzy of the nobles.

How to calm down the Frenzied Pokémon

The frenzied Pokémon’s body grows in size and glows brightly. Defeating these Pokémon in a Pokémon battle won’t be enough to calm them down. To do this, you’ll have to hit them with balms made from Pokémon noble’s favorite food.

Dodge attacks and throw Balms

It won’t be easy to hit a fussy noble with balms. These Pokémon will continually launch powerful attacks against you. As soon as you get a chance, hit them with as many balms as you can. Aim as if you were playing a Poké Ball.

Use Pokémon battles to your advantage

While nobles are formidable foes, beating them in battle will temporarily stun them, making it easier for you to hit them with more balms and gain an advantage!

Pokémon Alphas



The challenge of facing Alphas

During your expeditions, you may sometimes encounter alphas: Pokémon that are larger than normal and have glowing red eyes. Once they become aware of your presence, the Alphas will run after you and attack you. They are difficult opponents, but they can become great allies if you manage to capture them. They can even leave rare items behind if you beat them in battle.

Characters – Wardens



Wardens that handle special Pokémon

The inhabitants of the Hisui region have enormous respect for these special Pokémon and charge the wardens with taking care of them. Wardens protect special Pokémon, ensuring the safety of their territory and providing them with food and water.

Mai

Mai is in charge of looking after a special Wyrdeer, which can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands. She and her partner, Munchlax, grew up together as if they were brothers.

lian

Lian takes care of Kleavor, the lord of the Obsidian Fieldlands. Although he is young, he has been given the role of warden, as he has already proven to be very talented.

Iscan

Iscan lives by the sea and takes care of a special Basculegion that inhabits this area. He’s easily scared and he’s not a big fan of Pokémon Phantom.

arezu

Arezu feels a great responsibility as a warden and, therefore, tends to solve problems alone. You have been given the task of taking care of a certain Pokémon.

Other Resources



Explore the vast surroundings and study the Pokémon that live here

Some Pokémon are more active during the day than at night. It seems that there are even some species that can only be found during specific hours of the day. Visiting the same area at different times may result in new discoveries.

You can find Pokémon in unexpected places, such as up in trees, in bodies of water, or in rock crevices.

Pokémon Battles Against Other People

The coexistence between people and Pokémon is still not the rule in the Hisui region. People who live side by side with Pokémon are rare and those who lead their Pokémon into battles are even rarer. However, some people – such as certain guards – have created strong bonds with the Pokémon and may challenge you to a battle.

Travel through never-before-explored paths astride Pokémon

During their adventures, players will receive Celestica Flute. This mysterious instrument has been passed down from generation to generation by the people of Hisui. Play the flute anywhere to summon special Pokémon that can be used as a mount. Using these Pokémon on a mount will allow players to move quickly on land, through water, or even across the skies.

Wyrdeer: Wyrdeer has strong, powerful legs, and riding him will allow players to gallop onto dry land quickly and jump over obstacles.

Basculegion: Basculegion can carry players on its back, allowing them to travel across the waters. Basculegion can also jump while swimming, allowing players to dodge all sorts of obstacles in their path.

Hisui Braviary: Hisui’s Braviary allows players to venture into the skies. At the top, players will be able to see very well which types of Pokémon live below them and what other items can be found.

Arc Phone will be your guide

At the beginning of your adventure, you will receive a device called Arc Phone. Its unmistakable appearance may lead you to suspect that it has some connection with the Mythical Pokémon Arceus. This device seems to contain a kind of strange power that can help you along your adventure.

Check out all the convenience at your base, Vilarejo Jubilife

Players can prepare for their research at the Jubilife Village, and there are several shops there to help make your adventure even more fun.[3]