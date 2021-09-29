Argentina Elections: A dizzying week for Argentine Peronism to regain votes | International

More information

Peronism closed ranks to win votes and retain power in the Congress of Argentina. The Cabinet that resulted from the open warfare between President Alberto Fernández and his deputy, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has begun to act like a steamroller to prevent the ground lost in the September primaries from being confirmed in the November 14 legislative elections. There are messages of unity, 8:00 am meetings at the Government headquarters and drop-in announcements of political and economic measures aimed at improving the pocketbook and social mood of Argentines.

The new Chief of Staff, the veteran Peronist leader Juan Manzur, took over the official communication. In his public presentation in the new position, he announced on Tuesday, alongside Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, the repeal of almost all restrictions by the covid-19 pandemic that were still in force. Masks are no longer mandatory on streets and other open spaces; the borders will be fully reopened to foreign tourism: commercial, gastronomic and cultural establishments have been authorized to resume 100% of their capacity, and the public will also be able to return to events with agglomerations, such as football, the pagan religion of Sundays in Argentina.

From the door out, the political crisis that paralyzed the Argentine Executive is over. “We are going to redouble our efforts,” the president said on Wednesday, in one of his few public appearances last week, when he inaugurated a Faculty of Medicine on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Surrounded by national leaders, mayors and supporters, Fernández reiterated that he heard the message from the polls and decided to give new impetus to his government’s policies.

The November elections will define half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate. Peronism, if the resounding defeat of the primaries of two weeks ago is repeated, could lose control of both Houses. The opposing alliance Together for Change won in 18 of 24 provinces in the Sept. 12 primaries, to which all pre-candidates for deputy were required to submit. All the main districts were in the hands of the opposition, including the province of Buenos Aires, the historic stronghold of Peronism and responsible for almost 40% of the national votes. In the eight provinces where there were primaries for the Senate, six were in the hands of the opposition, and two of the government.

Support news production like this. Subscribe to EL PAÍS for 30 days for 1 US$ Click here

The election campaign for the next two months will focus on the economy. While the opposition studies the next moves, the Government is stepping on the accelerator of economic recovery with pro-consumer measures. On Tuesday, it decreed a 52.7% increase in the minimum wage as of March, reaching 33,000 pesos (1,790 reais at the official exchange rate). After several years of loss of purchasing power, this readjustment will represent a real recovery of lower wages, by overcoming inflation, which should be around 48% in the year. For the middle class, the Executive eliminated the levying of a tax on the work of wage earners with income of up to 175,000 gross monthly pesos (almost 9,500 reais at the official exchange rate).

Next week the Government is expected to also announce an extraordinary bonus for retirees and for the low-income population, the most affected by the pandemic and the imposed confinement to try to reduce its impact. The restrictions aggravated the crisis that the country had been going through since 2018, and poverty soared to reach 42% of the population, the highest figure in almost two decades.

“These were planned for later, but because they lost, they accelerated them”, says political scientist Lara Goyburu, considering that the Government maneuvered to pass economic policy ahead of sanitary. “In November we will see if these measures are enough, putting more money in people’s pockets, or if the population really wants structural reforms”, she questions.

In parallel with the push for public policies, the Executive is also seeking to recover territories that in the primaries turned their backs on the ruling coalition Frente de Todos and voted in opposition, such as the province of Buenos Aires and a large part of northern Argentina. “Peronism is ruling,” said Manzur, licensed governor of the northern province of Tucumán, in a sort of rallying cry during the first joint meeting of the new Cabinet. In it, figures with a lot of political experience reappeared, such as Aníbal Fernández, now in charge of the Public Security portfolio, and Julián Domínguez, the new minister of Agriculture.

“Manzur has a good dialogue with the governors, and Domínguez with the mayors of the province of Buenos Aires. There is a reading of returning to a Peronism that reconnects itself to the territory and its traditional agenda of guaranteeing bread and work, more than a metropolitan Peronism, with agendas linked to the 21st century, as until now”, observes Goyburu.

In the neighborhoods, political activists and references from social movements akin to the Government go from house to house in search of those 32% of Argentines who chose not to participate in the primaries, despite the mandatory vote in Argentina. They are the ones who will decide the November result and, consequently, the Government’s room for maneuver in the next two years.

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.