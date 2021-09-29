Ariadna Arantes shows strong images of her post-operative period

Former BBC and “No Limite” (TV Globo), Ariadna Arantes, 27, showed this afternoon how her body looked after performing three surgeries: abdominoplasty and liposuction on the body and double chin in a hospital in Minas Gerais.

On social networks, the influencer shared a video with strong images of her postoperative period:

“People here, you see strong images of mine. And something I feared the most, you can’t move my thigh due to the silicone. When he started to open my belly, he soon detected that there’s also this damn industrial silicone sphere in there. Leave everything specified. to you, because at the time the surgery changed!”, she explained.

Look:

Earlier, the makeup artist celebrated the procedures:

“The day finally arrived. But, before going to the hospital, I had a good breakfast. Yesterday I bought the medicines, which added up to almost 1200 reais. I was admitted at 1:00 pm at the Premier Hospital. Dr. Marcus came to take care of them. markings and finalizing what will actually be done. Abdominoplasty, liposuction, double chin liposuction and maybe thigh lipo, but I don’t think the thigh will roll,” she said on her social networks before heading to the operating table.

After the operation, the influencer returned to Instagram, full of bandages. She also reported that she has never felt so much pain in her entire life:

I’m feeling a lot, a lot of pain. I have never felt so much pain in surgery. But I will get over it. I cried, I asked the doctors to give me medicine, because it was hurting a lot. I wasn’t putting up with the pain or the fatigue. But I’m alive, I’m fine.

Ariadna has already undergone facial harmonization, sex reassignment surgery, rhinoplasty, she has also placed silicone implants in her breasts, bichectomy, lip filling, operated on her ears, and had already undergone liposuction on her body and double chins. Other than that, she has already changed her silicone implants.