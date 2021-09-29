Arrested, man who harassed cyclist in Palmas (PR) says he has not seen the woman

posted on 09/29/2021 00:04 / updated on 09/29/2021 00:04



(credit: @ andressarlustosa/ Instagram/ Reproduction)

The Civil Police of Palmas, Paraná, arrested the man accused of harassing 25-year-old cyclist Andressa Lustosa, while she was exercising on a street in the city, last Sunday (26/9). At the time, the man, who was in the passenger seat of a car with three other men, reached out and groped the law student, who lost her balance and fell. The woman suffered several injuries to her body.

At a press conference, police chief Felipe Souza said that after requesting the support of the population of Palmas, the police received an anonymous tip that led agents to the individuals in the car. Interrogated, the man who appears in the footage trying to grope Andressa claims that he had his arm out before the event.

“According to him, he already had his arm out of the vehicle and he didn’t realize that he had hit the cyclist”, says the delegate. “Only that, in fact, we verified in the video that the individual has his arm retracted, the vehicle is even in another lane, makes the approach and at that moment this individual, now caught in the act, puts his arm out in order to harass the victim”, he emphasizes.

The delegate affirms that in addition to the seriousness of the crime, of sexual harassment, which includes a penalty of one to five years of imprisonment, the crime also put Andressa’s life at risk. “Andressa fell to the ground and the vehicle almost went over her body”, he says.

The attacker identified the other occupants of the vehicle. One of them stated that everyone was drunk at the time of the crime. “This individual said he told the other three to give up the idea of ​​rubbing the girl, but it still happened,” he says.

“So, the driver and the passenger, both, will be indicted for sexual harassment and bodily harm because they were fully aware and in control of the action”, he reveals.

One of those in the car was under 18 and was also drunk. In this case, according to the delegate, it is possible that the men are also accused of the crime of providing alcoholic beverages to minors.