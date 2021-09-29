Arthur Elias praises Corinthians’ performance, talks about the Seleo trip and projects the 2021 sequence

After leading Corinthians to the three-time title of the Brazilian Women’s Championship and, consequently, to the eighth title in nearly six years in the sport, coach Arthur Elias tore up praise for his teammates.

In an interview with Little Field Owner, of GE, the captain alvinegro, who now has 125 wins in 151 games for Corinthians, highlighted the good performances of his team since 2016, when the sport was reactivated at Timão.

“If not for the most part, I think we are among the main teams in this aspect of tactical variations, game dynamism. Showy football, fun to watch, efficient. I will not fake modesty. I think we have really been a victorious team. with merit and much fruit of this joint work of quality and dedication of our players,” stated the Corinthians coach.

“Confidence to perform what you train is essential. Athletes have a great knowledge to perform the actions of the game. At the beginning of the game, we suffered a little, Palmeiras was better, we couldn’t take advantage of the spaces given by them. But throughout the match we managed to improve this, getting more possession, reaching the goals. And we work for that, make the best decisions and that comes from them, very calm and focused, the mental aspect is a component of our daily training. This monitoring and evolution is always a goal of ours,” added the coach.

Arthur further analyzed cast casualties throughout the season. Three athletes left the club: lateral Paulinha, now in Portuguese football, and forwards Giovanna Crivelari and Gabi Nunes, both in Spanish football.

“The method we’ve been using for a long time and it works is to have the entire cast. We have a well distributed minutes in the group and, when there is an absence due to injury, call-up, or eventual departures, as these players were decisive, the group was well prepared. Other athletes were preparing for a long time and were protagonists”

“I think this method, their dedication, who play for merit and prepare very well every day, made the team continue well, with a high goal average, we corrected important defensive situations and the key is to prepare for the moment to win all the knockout matches, and that’s what we did. This shows how we prepare the best of the team for the season”

About Brazilian Team

The last call of the Pia Sundhage technique had five Corinthians athletes: defender Erika, full-back Yasmim and Tamires, midfielder Andressinha and forward Vic Albuquerque were chosen. Arthur Elias valued the constant presence of his players, but highlighted that more athletes can appear on the list.

“The Brazilian team is the result of the work that the athlete does at the club. I think Pia has been looking at several games, rating players. I understand that other athletes on my team deserve opportunities. The level that Portilho has been playing, Kati… soon I think that opportunities should appear for other athletes. They arrive there prepared mentally, in the physical part, and this adds up experiences,” stated the coach, who was also asked about the chance to lead the team.

“I don’t think too much, I think it’s a matter for other people’s decisions. It can happen, I feel prepared to take the position. But the Selection is in great hands, the works need to be continued, time to be developed. Pia is an excellent coach, I’ve been talking to her a lot, I try to help the team as much as I can. The biggest help we give is the work we do, but I don’t think about it. I think about what I do on a daily basis, keeping my athletes, the work environment we have and that we continue to represent Corinthians well, which is where I am and I’m very happy for everything that happens here,” explained Arthur Elias.

Tribute to women and sequel to the 2021 season

The Corinthians coach also took the opportunity to enhance the space provided by Corinthians and Nike to pay homage to and highlight women’s football. Last Sunday, Timão debuted its third uniform, purple with black and gold details, which makes reference to feminist movements. The shirt also features #RespeitaAsMinas, a campaign made by the club over the years.

“I found the action of the club, of Nike, very interesting, the disclosure of the percentage of fans. The club is able to explore this, but the important thing is to conquer space. Something late, which still has a lot to conquer. Athletes know this, those who work with women’s football do too, but we hope that they will be increasingly recurrent spaces and that women’s football will have the respect it deserves. Women have always played, they’ve always been part of it, there’s only space missing. When it exists, it’s been proven that they enjoy. Football can only gain from actions like this,” commented Arthur Elias, before designing the sequel to the 2021 season.

After lifting the cup of the Brasileirão, Corinthians will now face the dispute of the Campeonato Paulista – the team shares the lead with Santos, but is in first due to the goal difference. In addition, in November, the Alvinegra team is looking for the three-time Libertadores championship.

“Now we are going to retake Paulista, try to maintain the lead, win the games and arrive prepared for the Libertadores. It’s the best preparation we can have. I trust my group a lot, we are coming from a defeat in this competition, who was really hurt by the numbers and performance we had, and the way we lost. Let’s go in search of that title. Athletes are always in the mentality of wanting more“, concluded the coach.

