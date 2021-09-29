Artist receives R$ 455 thousand to recreate works and delivers empty canvases called ‘Take the money and run’

When the directors of the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg (Denmark) hired artist Jens Haaning last week, they expected to see a re-creation of two of her old works on display. For this, it disbursed the equivalent of BRL 455 thousand.

Instead, the museum found two framed and empty canvases when opening packages sent from Berlin (Germany). Haaning justified himself: the new name of the set of works of art was “Take the money and run”.

Now the museum accuses him of breaking the legal agreement and requires the artist to return the money that had been paid to him for the works.

“The job is that I took their money”, Haaning clarified in an interview with a Danish radio program. “It’s not theft. It’s a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work”, he added.

Jens Haaning Photo: Reproduction

The 56-year-old Copenhagen resident gained popularity in the 1990s. He is known for using art to reflect on money, power and marginalized groups, according to the Faurschou Foundation, an art museum based in Copenhagen. He often use real notes on their screens.

Haaning’s pieces, along with 20 other artists, were to be part of a new exhibition at the Kunsten Museum about the labor market from Sept. 28 to Jan. 16, the “Jyllands Posten” said. The museum’s directors said that the artist has until January 14 to return the R$455,000.