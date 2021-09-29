Asenate doesn’t believe in Joseph and says goodbye to him

the arrest of Joseph (Juliano Laham) after a frame of Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque) moves the next chapters of the soap opera Genesis, from Record TV. Arrested, he receives a visit from Assenate (Letícia Almeida).

“So it was really true…? What Neferíades said that day… that you two…”, she says, who is interrupted. “Not! Of course not. I was unfairly placed here”, defends the son of Jacob (Petronio Gontijo). “And how is that possible? How can you…? Committing such violence… taking advantage of the woman you served…”, says Asenate.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“No, I didn’t… she’s lying”, reinforces José. “And all this time you gave me to understand that I was the one… It doesn’t matter. We’ll never see each other again”, she insists. “I did not attack my lord’s wife. I would not do that. Believe me”, he asks.

“Not? So why are you stuck?” asks Asenate. “Because she lied and said I did”, points out José. “I expected this from anyone but you”, she says and says goodbye: “Goodbye!”. “Please Asnate”, asks the brother of Judah (Thiago Rodrigues).

Below you can check the complete summary of the next chapters:

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the Daily, up-to-date summary of Genesis chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.