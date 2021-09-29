Astronomers show how a black hole engulfing a star

space

This illustration shows a bright stream of material from a star, shattered while being devoured by a supermassive black hole.

intermediate black hole

Astronomers used the finest theories and the best observational data to build the images we would see if we could watch a black hole swallowing a star.

When these colossal events occur, they produce what astronomers call a “tidal disturbance event”, which in effect destroys the star.

The destruction of the star is accompanied by a burst of radiation that can dim the combined light of all the stars in the black hole’s host galaxy for months and even years.

Sixiang Wen and his colleagues at the University of Arizona, USA, used the X-rays emitted by a sea disturbance event known as J2150 to make the first measurements of the mass and rotation of this black hole, which is of a very special type – a hole. intermediate mass black – which until recently many astronomers considered “impossible existence”.

By analyzing the data and comparing it to sophisticated theoretical models, astronomers showed that the explosion that generated the X-rays actually originated from an encounter between a star and an intermediate-mass black hole that weighs about 10,000 times the mass of the Sun. – that’s very little for a black hole.

“The fact that we were able to capture this black hole while it was devouring a star offers a remarkable opportunity to observe what would otherwise be invisible,” said Professor Ann Zabludoff. “Furthermore, by analyzing the eruption, we were able to better understand this elusive category of black holes, which may well account for most black holes in the center of galaxies.”

Huge amounts of energy are released, causing a disturbance of the sea that can overshadow the entire galaxy.

Ultralight Bsons

Even more exciting, according to Zabludoff, was the measurement of the J2150’s rotation that the group managed to make: The measurement of the rotational speed contains clues to how black holes grow and gives important information regarding the physics of particles, especially about the so-called bsons. ultralight aircraft, which are considered candidates for “dark matter atoms”.

“If these particles exist and have masses in a certain range, they will prevent an intermediate mass black hole from spinning fast,” explained Nicholas Stone, a member of the team. “Still, the J2150 black hole is spinning fast. Therefore, our measurement of spin excludes a wide class of ultralight bson theories, showing the value of black holes as extraterrestrial laboratories for particle physics.”

