Atlético-MG: After the elimination of Galo for Palmeiras in Libertadores, Cuca’s past comes back on the web: ‘Condemned’

Atlético-MG drew at home to Palmeiras and ended up eliminated in the semifinals of the Libertadores 2021

The elimination of the Atlético-MG at Libertadores he was criticized by coach Alexi Stival, Cuca. An episode that took place in the 1980s also resurfaced after Rooster’s disqualification. At the time, the then Grêmio player was convicted of sexual violence against a 13-year-old girl. Another three involved received the same sentence: 15 months in prison.

On social networks, many fans celebrated the negative result of the Minas Gerais team precisely because of Stival. Netizens recalled the accusations against the commander and revolted with the space given by the press to the coach.

“On the one hand, it’s good for Atlético-MG to lose because no one can stand it anymore everyone in the press licking Cuca and forgetting the fact that he was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl,” wrote a Corinthians fan on Twitter. disfavor to football. Mediocre coach with a luck that almost no one has, not to mention the rape case,” commented another.

remember the case

In 1987, a girl accused Cuca and three other Grêmio athletes of gang rape: Eduardo Hamester, Fernando Castoldi and Henrique Etges. The case, which took place in Bern, Switzerland, resulted in the sentence of 15 months in prison against the current coach of Atlético-MG, who did not serve his sentence, as Brazil does not extradite the citizens.

According to information from the Lance! newspaper, the sentence would not have been for the alleged rape, but for sexual violence against a vulnerable person, since the girl was only 13 years old. The crime expired in 2004.