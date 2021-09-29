Atltico x Palmeiras: reporter attacked during transmission; watch

Alexandre Silvestre shows part of the helmet that hit his head (Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/Gazeta Press) Reporter Alexandre Silvestre, from TV Gazeta, in So Paulo, was attacked after the game between Atltico and Palmeiras, this Tuesday, for the Copa Libertadores. The journalist received a ‘helmet’ while participating in a live broadcast around Mineiro.

Watch, in the video below, the moment of aggression. The other members of the live worried about their colleague, who had to leave the broadcast for a while. On the way back, he explained the episode.

“One of those brave assholes took me by surprise and threw his helmet in my face. Only he screwed up, because nothing happened to me. My head is too hard, and his helmet broke. Now the police are trying Find the guy so I can identify him. Let’s see what happens. The guy being brave with five on his side is easy,” he said.

The Military Police (PM) identified the two men who allegedly assaulted the journalist. Both were sent to Central de Flagrantes 4, in the Alpio de Melo neighborhood, in Pampulha.