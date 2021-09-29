Azul Conecta confirms the purchase of up to 10 Cessna C208 Grand Caravan EX aircraft





Textron Aviation, represented in Brazil by TAM Executive Aviation, announced today the first deliveries in an order for a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft for the company Azul Conecta, a subsidiary of Azul Linhas Aéreas, headquartered at Jundiaí Airport, in São Paulo .

The company recently placed an initial order for five aircraft with options for five more Grand Caravan EXs. Azul Conecta will use the fleet to transport travelers from smaller cities and remote locations across the country.

“The Caravan aircraft offers a valuable form of transport throughout Brazil, especially for people in rural areas”, said Marcelo Moreira, Vice President of Sales for Latin America at Textron Aviation. “It is a consolidated and versatile aircraft in Latin America, both for passengers and cargo. With its combination of performance and a rugged, high-reliability design, the Grand Caravan EX is able to reach remote areas that other aircraft cannot, connecting large numbers of people across all regions and supporting the country’s economic growth and development. ”

After today’s two deliveries (PS-CNT and PS-CNA), Azul Conecta will receive another Grand Caravan EX in 2021 and two more aircraft in early 2022. Azul Conecta has 18 active Caravan turboprops in its fleet, and is the largest operator of Grand Caravan aircraft in Brazil.

“Azul’s business plan is to develop a regional and sub-regional aviation company in Brazil, and our operations with Azul Conecta have represented this very well since last year”, said Flavio Costa, CEO of Azul Conecta. “From August 2020 until now, we have transported more than 40 thousand customers, opened 12 new destinations and completed more than 15 thousand flight hours. However, we are growing, and the announced purchase of new aircraft from the factory is a demonstration that we are expanding our operations in the country. Azul Conecta is already a great success in the interior cities and, by connecting with Azul Linhas Aéreas, we will reach the milestone of 200 cities served in Brazil in the coming years”.

