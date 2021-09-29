Bahia justifies postponed game against Ceará and says fans “do not deserve to lose another round” | bahia

Bahia manifested, this Tuesday night, about the postponement of the match against Ceará, which was scheduled for next Saturday, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Through an official statement, the club from Bahia says it preferred to reschedule the dispute to enable fans to watch the game at the stadium in the future.

+ Council sets the public’s return from the 23rd round in Serie A and decides to postpone Bahia’s game

+ The Governor of Bahia does not set a date to release stadiums, but warns that he will require vaccination

– Our fans are our greatest asset. It’s the reason this football club exists. And Nação Tricolor, which has been away from the stadiums for over a year and a half, doesn’t deserve to miss another round. There are only eight until the end of the season – says the text.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Brazilian table

1 of 3 Fans of Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova in a match played in 2019 — Photo: Agência Estado – MARCELO MALAQUIAS/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Bahia fans at Arena Fonte Nova in a match played in 2019 — Photo: Agência Estado – MARCELO MALAQUIAS/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

In the note, the club emphasizes that the decision was also based on the need to give equal conditions of competition to all teams that compete in the championship. The game between Santos and Fluminense will also have a new date, as the public will only be able to return to the stadiums in São Paulo from October 4th.

Coach Diego Dabove was consulted before deciding to postpone. According to the text, the coach decided to prioritize contact with the tricolor fans.

– Before the decision, there was a consultation with coach Diego Dabove, who was adamant in highlighting his preference: it is time when the team needs to reconnect with the fans. The bleachers have always been a major factor in the teams he worked for, as he told us. And he wants to prioritize what he’s only watched on his cell phone so far.

Check out the full official statement released by Bahia:

“Our fans are our greatest asset. It is the reason for the existence of this football club.

And Nação Tricolor, which has been away from the stadiums for over a year and a half, doesn’t deserve to miss another round. Only eight to the end of the season.

Thus, still without the approval of the Government of Bahia to have a public at Fonte Nova, the game this Saturday (2), against Ceará, was postponed.

The goal is that there is equality between all participants in the Brasileirão, after all, there is already clearance in the other cities involved in the championship.

As the authorization from the State of São Paulo will only take effect on Monday (4), the Santos x Fluminense match will also be rescheduled.

Before the decision, there was a consultation with coach Diego Dabove, who was adamant in highlighting his preference: it is time when the team needs to reconnect with the fans.

The bleachers have always been a major factor in the teams he worked for, as he told us. And he wants to prioritize what he’s only watched on his cell phone so far.

You are sorely missed”.

The Technical Council of Brazilian Serie A clubs defined, in a meeting this Tuesday, the return of the public in the 23rd round of the competition, next weekend. Without permission to play games with the public in their state, Bahia had the match against Ceará postponed.

2 of 3 Arena Fonte Nova cannot receive audiences yet — Photo: Divulgação/EC Bahia Arena Fonte Nova cannot receive audiences yet — Photo: Divulgação/EC Bahia

Santos, who could not play with the public either – in São Paulo, the presence of the fans will be released from October 4 -, asked for a postponement of the game scheduled for Sunday against Fluminense. The confrontation should take place at the end of October.

Only Athletico Paranaense voted against the return of the public next weekend. The people from Paraná defended closed gates until the end of the championship. The other 18 clubs – Flamengo again did not participate in the meeting – approved the return of the public in the 23rd round.

Opening percentage depends on each state

In the next round, two clubs from São Paulo chose to play without an audience: Palmeiras, which faces Juventude, and Bragantino, which hosts Corinthians. Both teams had the option of postponing their matches, as Santos did, but preferred to play behind closed doors. Check out the entire round below.

Another discussion at the meeting concerned the percentage of release for each stadium. The clubs have defined that the opening of 10%, 20%, 25%, 50% or whatever percentage will depend on each local authority. Which means that in a match in the same round there may be an audience of 30 thousand people in Maracanã, with 50% capacity, and another game with less than 10 thousand people, in another state.

At the beginning of the meeting, the clubs expressed solidarity with Bahia, which would be the only one to play without an audience if the rule of release from the authorities were valid. The Bahian team will face Palmeiras, on October 13th, and a new regulation by the Bahia government on the subject is scheduled for the 11th.

If Bahia does not have authorization to play with fans, the Bahia board agreed to play without a public on the 13th. But from then on, if there is no understanding with the state government, the Bahians asked for a new meeting of the Technical Council. It would be held on the 13th to make a new decision in the face of another scenario.

Flemish out of the meeting

Of the states involved in the competition, only Bahia – which has Bahia in Serie A – does not have a date to allow public in its football stadiums. In São Paulo, the government will release it from October 4th.

Flamengo did not attend the meeting and issued a note explaining its position. After touching on points that lead the board to fight for the return of the public, even without a decision at the clubs meeting, Rubro-Negro cited the decision of the rapporteur of the case in the STJD, Felipe Bevilacqua, who suspended “the effects of the decision until that a Technical Council session be held, scheduled for September 28, 2021, making it clear that the same injunction would go back into effect on September 29, regardless of what happened at the Technical Council meeting.”