Balneário Camboriú releases a new stretch of sand; Lifeguards Change Strategies to Strengthen Bather Safety | Santa Catarina

The City Hall of Balneário Camboriú, on the northern coast of Santa Catarina, released on Tuesday (28) public access to a stretch of widening of the sand strip at Praia Central. The area runs from the height of Rua 4000 to the Barra Sul pier. The mega-work, which goes towards the north of the shore, should expand the sand strip from 25 to 75 meters, and is expected to be completed by November, according to town hall (see details below).

The space was closed for the removal of the piping used in the works and for the landfill to be accommodated, especially in the water.

Due to the opening of the area to the public, firefighters needed to review work strategies for lifeguards to ensure the safety of bathers.

According to the Fire Department, monitoring has been strengthened as the space separating fixed posts from the sea has increased by up to three times. The corporation reinforced the use of quadricycles and plans to work, starting this summer, with armchairs, which are mobile structures to be closer to the water.

One of the main concerns of the lifeguards is the adaptation of bathers to any changes in the characteristics of the beach. However, according to firefighters, the change has not occurred so far.

The firefighters have been meeting weekly with the project’s technical team to assess the data from the widening, and have been monitoring the dynamics of the currents and the possible formation of holes.

For now, the beach continues with the same characteristics of gentle slope, without changes. Barra Sul, where the widening began, is the naturally most protected stretch of the beach, which favors the conditions for bathers.

Considered one of the biggest “beach fatteners” in Latin America, the landfill will make the shadows of skyscrapers no longer interfere with bathing in the sea at the site.

The dredger work began on August 22 on the southern part of the beach. This stage, from Rua 3700 to Barra Sul, ended on September 17th. The stretch is 2 kilometers long. THE average progress of the work is 90 meters per day, said one of the inspectors and engineer, Toni Frainer, on Friday (24).

Firefighters monitoring

According to Captain Marcus Vinícius Abre, who is deputy commander of the 13th Battalion of the Fire Department in Balneário Camboriú, the objective of the actions is to streamline the service. He explains that the lifeguards already work with patrols, circulating in pairs along the beach, and the armchairs should be an additional strategy in the process.

The armchairs should also be used in the Barra Sul region, which was the first to be expanded and recently released to bathers, and where there are no fixed posts. The lifeguard station in the region is located at Rua 3.700.

After the end of the beach fattening works, the project of the firefighters is to increase from six to ten the number of stations on the edge of Praia Central. Installation must take place in conjunction with the redevelopment works.

The aim of the work is to move the sand strip from the current 25 meters, on average, to 70 meters. According to the city hall, the work will allow, in addition to protecting the shore against the advance of the tides, the creation of privileged spaces for residents and visitors. Outdoor spaces for sports, leisure, a new bike path, differentiated landscaping, will be installed in the future.

The work began in March, with the assembly of the pipe that is used to carry the sand to the shore. This stage of material transport began on August 22, with the arrival of the dredger. They are made by a consortium of two companies, the Brazilian DTA Engenharia and the Belgian Jan De Nul, winner of the tender carried out by the municipality. The work will cost R$ 66.8 million.

Before the arrival of the dredger, the pipeline was assembled. According to the city hall, it consists of 360 tubes of 6 tons each. They were scattered along the beach and soldiers until they were 2.2 kilometers long.

Afterwards, the tube was taken to the sea so that it could be connected to the dredger. This stage ended about 15 days before the arrival of the dredger.

On December 15, 2020, the Central Commission for Environmental Licensing of the Environment Institute (IMA) approved the Environmental Installation License (LAI) for the works to widen the strip. With the document, the city managed to sign the work order.

