Banks may block funds for 72 hours on suspicion of fraud

After an increase in the number of crimes in which Pix is ​​used to withdraw money from the victim, the Central Bank reacted and today published a new resolution with measures aimed at providing more security to transactions carried out by this means of payment, and which should come into force on November 16th. Among them is the possibility of banks blocking customer funds for up to 72 hours if Pix fraud is suspected.

Pix is ​​a new payment method created by the Central Bank, which allows you to transfer amounts, receive and make payments, in transactions with less than 10 seconds, which can be carried out at any time of the day, including holidays and weekends.

According to the BC, the temporary blocking of resources will allow the financial institution to carry out an in-depth analysis to identify whether fraud occurred or not. Also according to the Central Bank, this way increases the possibility of recovering the money if in fact it is a coup.

The resolution makes it clear that when banks block, the user must be notified immediately.

Among the news presented by the Central Bank are:

This measure will allow the institution that holds the account of the individual receiving user to carry out a preventive blocking of resources for up to 72 hours in cases of suspected fraud. The option will allow the institution to carry out a more robust fraud analysis, increasing the probability of recovery of funds by paying users who have been victims of some crime. Whenever the precautionary block is activated, the institution must immediately notify the receiving user.

Infringement Notice

Another measure is the one that makes the notification of infraction mandatory – a functionality that is now optional, and expands its use to transactions in which the payer and recipient have an account at the same institution, for example, as well as in transactions rejected due to a well-founded suspicion of fraud. This mechanism allows institutions to register a mark in the Pix key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is a well-founded suspicion of fraud. This information will be shared with the other institutions whenever there is a query to a Pix key, giving more support to the institutions’ fraud prevention mechanisms.

Expanding the use of information for fraud prevention purposes

A new functionality will also be created that will allow the consultation of information linked to Pix keys for security purposes. The objective is that this consultation is carried out to feed the participants’ fraud analysis mechanisms, including in processes that are not directly related to Pix. Thus, fraud notification information linked to end users will be available to all Pix participants, who will be able to use this information in their processes, such as opening accounts.

Additional mechanisms for data protection

Establishment of the obligation that the mechanisms adopted by institutions are at least equal to the mechanisms implemented by the BC and the need for institutions to define procedures for identifying and handling cases in which excessive Pix key queries occur, which do not result in settlement or keys invalid.

Increased accountability of institutions

It was made explicit in the Pix Regulation that institutions that offer Pix to their customers have a duty to be responsible for fraud arising from failures in their own risk management mechanisms, including failure to comply with risk management measures. Additionally, it was determined that institutions must obligatorily use the information linked to Pix keys as one of the factors to be considered for the purposes of authorization and rejection of transactions.

Measures should create incentive, says BC

These measures, in the assessment of the BC, should create incentives for institutions to increasingly improve their security and fraud analysis mechanisms. The measures are expected to take effect from November 16th — with the exception of the transaction limits, which will take effect on October 4th. (Watch the video below)

The amount of crimes in which Pix is ​​used to take money from the victim had already triggered an alert at BC, which is responsible for the payment method. On August 27, BC had already announced some measures to reinforce user security, including the R$1,000 limit for transactions between individuals at night (from 8 pm to 6 am).

A survey carried out by TV Record based on data from the Public Security Secretariat of SP pointed to a 70% increase in cases of lightning kidnapping from January to July 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. O UOL requested data on crimes related to Pix in the state, but the secretariat did not inform.