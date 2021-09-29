Barcelona players tease Flamengo before the Liberta semi: “They’ll have to run four times as much” – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

Flamengo decides its place in the final of the Copa Libertadores this Wednesday (29). The game is against Barcelona de Guayaquil, at the Monumental Stadium. Rubro-Negro built an advantage of 2-0 in the first duel, at Maracanã. However, for the athletes Michael Arroyo and Byron Castillo, the Ecuadorian team will get out of the match without much difficulty and even provoked Fla in a live.

The players spoke in a provocative tone and stated that, with the presence of the fans, the situation is different: “At Monumental, they (Flamengo players) will have to run four times as fast as they did in Brazil. Monumental with fans is brave”, “They are (only) two (goals)”, they spoke live.

It is worth noting that in the first leg, both teams sought to score goals, and both Diego Alves and Javier Burrai shone in the match. Flamengo has the team considered ‘ideal’ to try to eliminate Barcelona and ensure the second final in the last three years. The Ecuadorian club never won the continental tournament, even though it reached the final twice.

The duel between the teams promises to have a lot of emotions, in search of the Libertadores final. Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil decide on a place at the Monumental Stadium, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). The opponent in the decision is already defined, is Palmeiras, who dispatched Atlético-MG, last Tuesday (28).