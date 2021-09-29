Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Confirmed for October 8

EA Play subscribers or pre-purchase players will have access granted on the 6th

THE Electronic Arts and Dice have confirmed that Battlefield 2042 open beta will happen between the October 8th and 10th but EA Play subscribers or players who have pre-purchased will have two more days to enjoy the beta, and can already dive into the action. on october 6th.

Regardless of EA Play subscription or whether or not you pre-purchase, everyone will now be able to preload and install Battlefield 2042 starting next Tuesday, October 5th, ensuring that players have more time to install and can start having fun as soon as access is cleared.

Credits: Electronic Arts / DICE

Remember that the game progress during open beta WILL NOT BE LOADED for the final version of the game. Despite being a game with crossplay, it is important to emphasize that the crossplay for previous generation consoles, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, is limited just between these two platforms because their versions will have smaller maps and limited to 64 players (32 in each team).



Credits: Electronic Arts / DICE

The open beta will feature the new Orbital map in Conquest mode, with two teams of 64 players (32 on XONE and PS4) struggling to conquer control points around the map. Will be available too four specialist characters of different nationalities:

Pytor “Boris” Guskovsky — Engineer; Russian

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele — Sniper; South African

Maria Falck — Physician; French

Webster Mackay — Soldier and Explorer; Canadian

Credits: Electronic Arts / DICE



The Orbital map, available in beta, represents a launch base in Kourou, French Guiana, with several dynamic elements, including a rocket launch during the match, in addition to storms and dynamic weather conditions. The map features good verticality for players to explore with ziplines, climbing hooks, in addition to the huge variety of available vehicles, a hallmark of the FPS franchise.

Despite being an open beta, the Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X owners will need to have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to participate. In the case of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 a PlayStation Plus subscription NOT REQUIRED.

You can see below the system requirements to see if you can take advantage of Battlefield 2042 open beta :

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Video Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Network connection: 512 KBPS or higher

Storage: 100GB

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Video Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: 12

Network connection: 512 KBPS or higher

or above: 100GB SSD

Source: Gamespot