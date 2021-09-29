BC allows preventive blocking of resources for 72 hours on suspicion of Pix fraud

The Central Bank (BC) published this Tuesday (28) new measures aimed at improving the security mechanisms of Pix, the payment system.

As of November 16, financial institutions will be able to preventively block, in cases of suspected fraud, the funds received in an individual user account, for up to 72 hours.

According to BC, this way the institution will be able to carry out “a more robust fraud analysis, increasing the probability of recovery of resources by paying users who were victims of some crime”. Whenever this blockage occurs, the institution must notify the user receiving the transfer via Pix.

Another measure provided for in the resolution is the obligation to notify the infringement. Today, this notification is optional. In addition to becoming mandatory, the measure extends its use to transactions in which payer and recipient have an account at the same institution, for example, as well as transactions rejected on suspicion of fraud.

“This mechanism allows institutions to register a marking in the Pix key, in the CPF or CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is a well-founded suspicion of fraud”, explains the BC.

The information will be shared with the other institutions whenever there is a query to a Pix key, giving more support to the institutions’ fraud prevention mechanisms. A new functionality is also being created that will allow the consultation of information linked to Pix keys for security purposes.

“The goal is for this consultation to be carried out to feed the participants’ fraud analysis mechanisms, including in processes that are not directly related to Pix. Thus, fraud notification information linked to end users will be available to all Pix participants, who will be able to use this information in their processes, such as opening accounts.”

According to BC, these measures encourage participants to increasingly improve their security and fraud analysis mechanisms. All of these new measurements are unique to Pix.

On September 23, the BC had already announced other anti-fraud measures, which included, in addition to Pix, other means of payment. The main one was the establishment of a limit of a maximum of R$1,000 for operations carried out between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am the following day. This measure must be implemented by October 4th.

These limits can be changed at the customer’s request, as long as they are formalized in the electronic service channels. The institution, however, must establish a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for effecting the expansion of the transaction limit. This prevents the immediate increase in the customer’s risk situation.