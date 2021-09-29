BC Announces New Measures to Make PIX Safer Take Effect on Nov 16 | Technology

The Central Bank (BC) announced this Tuesday (28) that new measures to make the PIX safer will take effect on November 16th.

PIX is a real-time, 24-hour-a-day resource transfer engine. Recently, the technology started to be used by criminals to practice fraud and, therefore, the Central Bank announced at the end of August that it would launch a set of measures to reduce the vulnerability of systems to the actions of criminals.

Among the new measures are the preventive blocking of resources in case of suspected fraud and mandatory notifications of rejected transactions.

The Central Bank also said it changed the PIX regulation to make it clear that banks should be held responsible for “frauds arising from failures in their own risk management mechanisms”.

This measure will allow the bank that holds the user’s account to preemptively block funds for up to 72 hours in cases of suspected fraud. Whenever the precautionary block is triggered, the institution must immediately notify the client. Notice of infringement: notification of infringement will no longer be optional and will become mandatory. Mechanism aims to allow banks to register a marking in the PIX key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is “founded suspicion of fraud”. This information will be shared with other financial institutions to increase fraud prevention mechanisms;

notification of infringement will no longer be optional and will become mandatory. Mechanism aims to allow banks to register a marking in the PIX key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is “founded suspicion of fraud”. This information will be shared with other financial institutions to increase fraud prevention mechanisms; expanding the use of information for fraud prevention purposes: a new functionality will be created that will allow the consultation of information linked to the PIX keys. Thus, fraud notification information will be available to all PIX participants, who will be able to use this information in their processes such as, for example, opening accounts;

a new functionality will be created that will allow the consultation of information linked to the PIX keys. Thus, fraud notification information will be available to all PIX participants, who will be able to use this information in their processes such as, for example, opening accounts; additional mechanisms for data protection: mechanisms adopted by banks must be, at least, equal to the mechanisms implemented by the BC. Banks will also have to define procedures for identifying and handling cases where excessive PIX key queries occur.

“These measures, in the BC’s assessment, create incentives for participants to increasingly improve their security and fraud analysis mechanisms,” stated the Central Bank in a note.

Last week, the Central Bank informed that financial institutions have until October 4th to establish the limit of R$1,000 for transfers and payments made by individuals from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, including the PIX. Legal entities (companies) will not be affected by the measure.

The limit can be changed at the customer’s request, through the electronic service channels. However, the financial institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be effected. This minimum deadline must also be in effect by October 4th.

Until this date, banks must also offer their customers the option of pre-registering accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.