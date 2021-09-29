Beer should get more expensive from the next few days, informs Ambev

The beverage market appears to follow the upward trend in relation to fuel, food and medicine. In fact, the Ambev brewery promises to have price rise next Friday (01). Through a note aired by the press, Ambev confirmed that the increase in its products could vary between 5% and 6%.

The note explains that the price readjustments will be according to some regions. In a report on the subject, Folha de São Paulo assessed that the exchange rate and the tax burden weighed on the increase in cost inflation. The increase will directly affect the beer and draft beer. Other breweries have not yet signaled an increase in the price of beer.

Ambev is responsible for 60% of this market in the country, representing labels such as Skol, Brahma, Bohemia, Antarctica, Stella Artois, among others. The consultancy Euromonitor pointed out that the beer market presented a high nominal in the house of 7.3% compared to last year.

This represents something around BRL 197.97 billion in sales. Two factors that are fundamental to the increase have been the cost of raw materials and the rise in energy. 2020 was a year in which major events, which automatically promote increased sales, were not held.

As they are gradually returning, consumption also increases and heats up the stagnant market. The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) made a parallel between the increase and inflation, which will have the readjustment following the inflation index accumulated in the last 12 months.