Beers will have prices readjusted, announces Ambev

Readjustments can range from 5 to 10%

Prepare your pocket if you like beer. One of the main beer distributors, Ambev informed, late on Tuesday (28), that it will increase the price of its beers in the coming days, by up to 6%.

Ambev owns brands such as Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia and Stella Artois. The forecast is for the readjustment to take effect on October 1st, but there are cases in which the dates vary according to regions. Price increases have even been observed since Monday.

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) confirms the price increase and states that the readjustment should come in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, around 10%.

Ambev informed, through a note, that this is a natural increase, which occurs every year. The company claims that there was an adjustment last year, even in the midst of the most critical period of the covid-19 pandemic, with part of the bars and restaurants closed. But in this case, the increase did not reach returnable packaging. In the increase now, the readjustment will be general.

