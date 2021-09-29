Before joining Grêmio, Sport is in crisis on and off the field and has a “message” from Thiago Neves: “Have you started to understand?”

In the week of preparation to catch Grêmio, at the Arena, at 8:30 pm on Sunday, Sport is going through a serious crisis on and off the field, running the risk of losing 12 points for the irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique, something that would fatally demote it to Serie B. As if that wasn’t enough, the club also received Thiago Neves’ “horn” on social networks.

On Twitter, the former gremista midfielder in the 2020 season raged against some of Leão’s directors – practically all of Sport’s football directors were dismissed after errors in the registration of new reinforcements.

“They arrived talking a lot of things, they didn’t do anything, on the contrary, they just got in the way. They invented lies for the fans to stand against some players and now they want to leave after so many c… they did! Are they beginning to understand who was causing the turmoil in the environment?!” Neves snapped.

See Thiago Neves’ post:

They arrived talking a lot of things, they didn’t do anything, on the contrary, they just got in the way. They invented lies for fans to stand against some players and now they want to leave after so many shits they made! Are you beginning to understand who used to disturb the environment?! 🤔 — Thiago Neves (@thneves10) September 28, 2021

On September 20, Thiago Neves defined the contract termination before the end of the contract in a statement that spoke of “friendly agreement”, but now the facts show that the midfielder left Sport quite uncomfortable with what he had been witnessing.

At this moment, Sport is the vice-lantern with 17 points and only has a better campaign than Chapecoense. Already with eight games without scoring goals, Leão visits Grêmio trying to live better days in the bumpy campaign.