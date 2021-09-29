behind the scenes of Abel Ferreira’s outburst against neighbor after classification in Libertadores

As soon as the palm trees secured a place at the end of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021, at the end of the 1-1 tie with the Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, Abel Ferreira unburdened himself. An “explosion” on the edge of the countryside that, according to him, targeted one of his neighbors in the building where he lives, in São Paulo.

In the building, in the West Zone of São Paulo, the public complaint should become the agenda for a meeting with the building’s manager, according to the ESPN Brazil. The professional wants to meet with the Palmeiras technician to better understand the problem of coexistence at the site.

It’s just that, among the residents of the building, football has already been a problem. A recent fight, in particular, took place in the block where Abel Ferreira lives, near his apartment, and was highlighted by a person heard by the report.

Some residents were bothered by the episode – which had no direct involvement from Abel. The Palmeiras coach himself never complained to the administrators. But Tuesday’s interview raised concern among those responsible for the building and became a theme in the group of messages that brings together residents.

For this reason, the manager intends to meet with the coach as soon as possible to understand if the annoyance is related to this recent episode or to any other neighbor in particular.

At the end of the match at Mineirão on Wednesday, Abel took aim at one of the broadcast cameras and screamed a lot, needing to be contained by assistant Vitor Castanheira and football manager Cícero Souza. The excitement almost turned into confusion with coach Cuca, from Atlético-MG.

“I know I said some things at the end pointing to the camera, I didn’t say anything to any player or to Atlético’s coach. It’s because I have a neighbor in my building who is a nuisance, he went directly to him, so he could be quiet,” he explained.

“Because what goes on in my house, I know. It was for my neighbor, so that he could be silent. It’s me and my players who work in the CT. And I defend my players, who are the best, because are mine,” he completed.

Palmeiras also joined the wave of Abel’s provocation to their neighbor and, after the match, published on their social networks a video of the coach writing a “message” in his hand, as he did during a moment of the game: “Partiu Montevideo”.

The Uruguayan capital is the stage for the Libertadores decision, the second that Abel will dispute for Palmeiras after being champion in 2020. The rival will leave Barcelona-EQU x Flamengo, which face each other this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), with live broadcast of the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.