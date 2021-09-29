Beijing and Shanghai to be scheduled for blackouts amid China’s energy crisis | World

THE China began to perform blackouts programmed in Beijing and Shanghai , metropolises that together have 48 million inhabitants, while the country is fighting an energy crisis that is already affecting major companies and represents a new threat to the global economy.

The Beijing office of the China National Electric Grid Company (SGCC) said it would carry out scheduled power outages in selected areas by Sunday. A similar procedure will be adopted in the city of Shanghai.

Chinese authorities have not disclosed the exact number of businesses and homes that will be affected. Some local media outlets claimed that around 10,000 people would be without power in Beijing, which has a population of 22 million people.

“The main objective is to carry out regular maintenance of equipment and upgrades to the electrical network,” said SGCC on a social network. “Currently, the capital’s electricity grid has a sufficient, stable and orderly supply.”

In the capital, the cuts will affect at least four districts, including Haidan, where several technology companies are based.

Some factories have not yet been notified of the measure. “I have not received any information about Beijing factories suspending operations due to power rationing,” a Japanese industry source operating in China told the newspaper “Nikkei Asia”.

There is also no detailed information on how many businesses and households in Shanghai will be affected. In recent days, industries located in neighboring Jiangsu province, including Apple and Tesla suppliers, have suspended operations because of the crisis.

In Shenyang, a city in Liaoning Province, traffic lights stopped working, causing congestion, according to reports in local media. In Jilin, the water supply is unstable, and authorities have asked residents to save money.

A shortage of coal and natural gas, similar to that faced by Europe, is in part behind the energy crisis that is already posing as one of China’s main economic challenges after the pandemic.