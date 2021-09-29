Beyond diet: how do coaching ‘tools’ help you lose weight? – 09/29/2021

In the relentless pursuit of weight loss, many people put their health at risk by following highly restrictive diets. However, the process of losing weight takes time and involves the awareness that eating should be a pleasurable act. And you also need to keep in mind that changes in habits, like regular exercise, don’t happen overnight.

To contribute to this challenge, some experts in the field of behavioral nutrition are betting on the use of nutritional coaching tools. For Luciana Lancha, nutritionist, PhD at USP (University of São Paulo) and wellness coach, the idea of ​​this approach is geared towards behavior and is a little different from the idea of ​​diets to lose weight.

“Most of the time, diets are not sustainable for a long time. It is not easy to change one’s lifestyle, but nutritional coaching tools help to identify a motivation to lose weight, for example. And show that it is possible to have real goals weight loss,” he explains.

According to experts consulted by Live well, these tools aim to work the self-confidence, motivation and commitment of those who want to lose weight. In short, it is to raise awareness about the importance of eating well, healthily, without guilt and putting aside the sedentary lifestyle.

“The idea is to help understand, overcome or control the main limitations and avoid sabotaging thoughts. It is important to individually establish real goals to achieve results and promote emotional control”, highlights Julemberg Teles, nutritionist at AmorSaúde, a network of clinics partner of Cartão de TODOS, which operates in Pernambuco.

Below are details of five nutritional coaching tools and their main goals.

1. Motivational interview

Why do you want to lose weight? A simple question can have different answers. The dietitian or slimming coach looks for the real motivation to lose weight.

Generally, open-ended questions about food and lifestyle are asked, with a lot of empathy, so that the individual speaks freely and does not feel judged by their eating habits.

The motivational interview leads to reflection and shows what is behind the desire to lose weight. It also helps to find solutions to reach that goal. The professional asks directly how he can help, what are the feelings about weight, body and diet and how the person sees himself in the future.

“Motivation is important for the control of food choices. Determining that it is not allowed to eat some food triggers consumption behavior and guilt. The person needs to ask himself if he is really ready to change and make decisions”, explains Lancha.

The dietitian or slimming coach looks for the real motivation to lose weight Image: iStock

2. Goals

The nutritionist or coach sets goals to achieve weight loss. The first step is to identify the person’s priorities and objectives and indicate sustainable, specific and individual goals.

“The goals need to be real and take into account the physical, social, economic, cultural and behavioral aspects. It is important to stimulate the feeling of achievement and self-confidence with each goal achieved. This attitude encourages evolution in the process”, says Teles.

3. Decision balance

This tool is used in care when the person knows they need to change. However, it is not yet completely ready or determined to make the changes.

This tool is usually applied when goals are far from being achieved. “It is necessary to define which behavior should be modified. We ask what are the benefits of staying the way it is currently and what do you think should change”, highlights Ana Caroline Melo, nutritionist, with a postgraduate degree in nutrition applied to physical exercise at USP (University of São Paulo) and nutritional coaching.

The professional asks the person to write down the pros and cons of making a particular behavior change. And it also evaluates from zero to 10 the importance of keeping that habit to lose weight or gain more health.

According to the answers, it is possible to check and stimulate motivation and think of strategies to reinforce your determination in the weight loss process.

4. Transtheoretical model

It is useful to identify how sensitized and prepared the person really is to change behaviors. Generally, in the first phase, it is common to resist the change or deny that you have a weight-related problem.

Then she wants to change and feels safer to make behavioral changes. In the decision (or preparation) phase, there is a change in behavior and an increase in confidence.

Here, the professional works by planning the changes, showing the importance of being flexible and avoiding being unnecessarily charged, especially if something goes wrong in the process.

In the action phase, she can really change her behavior and needs support to maintain the new habits. This is essential to continue the weight loss process and avoid the accordion effect, that is, losing weight and gaining weight again in a short time.

“For each phase, there are specific techniques that are applied to increase motivation to achieve the goals. Professionals need to be very attentive to the phase the patient is in and direct the follow-up”, reinforces Melo.

The idea of ​​this approach is geared towards behavior and runs away from the idea of ​​diets to lose weight Image: iStock

5. Non-violent communication

It is quite common for a person to arrive at the nutritionist’s office already discouraged, afraid of the diets and limitations that will be imposed to lose weight. At this point, welcoming the professional and making sure that they will not be judged by their eating habits makes all the difference.

The idea is to respect the patient’s particularities, values, needs and preferences during the weight loss process. For Teles, active listening and the proper use of tools cause self-reflection and help to deal with limitations. And so, the motivation to lose weight increases.

“Empathy is the key to every follow-up and generates results by connecting us with each other, which makes us more human. The nutritionist needs to be a motivator of results and a motivator of achievements”, he completes.

Tools yes, miracle no

There is no miracle diet or simple and quick attitudes to lose weight with health. The weight loss process consists of having a constant motivation and awareness in relation to health, quality of life and well-being. For this, it is necessary to change concepts and habits: which takes time.

However, according to Lancha, the prescription of diets and nutritional calculation do not need to be abandoned altogether. The idea is to add all possible tools to act in a more humanized and effective way. Therefore, the partnership between patients and healthcare professionals makes all the difference.

“Technically, we calculate the amount of calories and we know the intensity and duration of the exercises that are necessary for weight loss. But initially, we have no idea how this will affect a person’s life. It is necessary to gradually build a joint solution. , respecting individuality”, highlights the wellness coach.

The importance of relationships and routine

The experts interviewed believe that, for the tools to be effective in weight loss, it is necessary to understand the path to behavioral change.

For this process to work, practitioners apply the “three Rs”: relationship, repetition, and restructuring. In general, the person is encouraged to have healthy relationships with those who contribute to their change.

This relationship then helps you learn, practice, and acquire tools for change. Ultimately, this connection restructures the way you look at life, routine, eating habits and managing emotions.

For Melo, in addition to being willing and willing, it is necessary to receive the support of a multidisciplinary team that will provide the appropriate guidance. “It is necessary to insert a new routine in daily life to maintain the behavior, until it becomes a habit. It is not easy and it takes determination to lose weight, maintain weight and avoid self-sabotage”, he says.