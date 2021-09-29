BH Announces Covid Vaccination of Adolescents 13-16 Next Week | Minas Gerais

Belo Horizonte will vaccinate the adolescents without comorbidities, from 13 to 16 years old, next week. The announcement was made by the city at the end of the morning of this Wednesday (29).

will also be applied booster dose for people with a high degree of immunosuppression, aged 18 or over. “The expansion will be done gradually and subject to the receipt of doses,” said the city. On the day of the vaccination, it will be necessary to present proof of health status and residence in Belo Horizonte.

Check out the updated schedule for the next few days:

Wednesday, 29th: first dose for 17-year-olds, completed by September 30, and booster dose for 77-year-olds, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are within 15 days of completing this period;

There will be no vaccinations; Day 4, Monday: first dose for 16 year olds, complete by October 31

1 of 1 Vaccine used in teenagers is Pfizer’s — Photo: Heudes Regis/SEI-PE Vaccine used in teenagers is that of Pfizer — Photo: Heudes Regis/SEI-PE

People with a high degree of immunosuppression

In order for people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 18 years and over to receive the additional dose, it is necessary to have taken the second dose for at least 28 days. Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, users are eligible for vaccination under the conditions below:

Severe primary immunodeficiency;

Cancer chemotherapy;

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs;

People living with HIV/AIDS;

Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

Use of immune-response modifying drugs such as Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Mycophenolate mofetil, Azatiprine, Cyclophosphamide, Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, 6-mercaptopurine, Biological in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumabe, certain, golimuma , Secukinumab, ustekinumab) JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).

Auto inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases;

Patients on hemodialysis;

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.

At the time of vaccination, the public needs to follow the following guidelines:

Present exams, prescriptions, medical report and/or medical prescription issued within 12 months before the date of the call for the additional dose, which must contain the registration number of the respective class council, in a legible form;

Present identification document with photo and CPF;

Present proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

Not having received any other vaccines in the last 14 days;

Not having had Covid-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days.

In addition to the above guidelines, it is necessary that the covered public present proof, which may be used: reports, statements, medical prescriptions or medical reports with a description or ICD of the disease or health condition (issued within 12 months before the date of registration) , signed and stamped, in the original version.

The 77, 76 and 75 year olds who have taken AstraZeneca must still not attend the vaccination sites and must wait for the break to take the booster dose.

The application in bedridden elderly to be vaccinated in the next few days will also be started. Users can wait for the contact of the teams from the Municipal Health Department to schedule the time or look for the units to make an appointment.

So far, elderly people aged 81 to 75 years and 88 to 86 years have been invited to receive the booster dose. The expansion to other age groups will be carried out respecting the interval between applications and gradually, subject to the receipt of new shipments of vaccines.

For seniors to receive the booster dose, they must be a resident of Belo Horizonte, present proof of address, vaccination card, have received the second dose within 6 months or 15 days before completing this period.

So that users can take the second dose, it is necessary to take the vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

At the time of vaccination, for the application of the first dose, people need to follow the following guidelines:

Be 16, 15, 14 and 13 years old until October 31;

Being a resident citizen of Belo Horizonte;

Present identification document with photo;

Not having received Covid-19 vaccine;

Not having received any other vaccines in the last 14 days;

Not having had Covid-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days.

Adolescents up to 15 years of age must go to the vaccination posts accompanied by their parents or guardians to receive the dose.

Vaccination addresses

The opening hours of vaccination sites on weekdays are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

UFMG Campus Saúde (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efigênia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

Faculdade Pitágoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Open from 8 am to 8 pm;

UNA-BH: 1451 Aimorés street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm;

Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clóris – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (Exceptionally, from October 4th to 12th, the Faminas vaccination point will not be open).

Those eligible to be vaccinated at night are exclusively those called for the day in question.

People called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the city hall portal, before going to the immunization points. The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call. If the person goes to the units at a later date, he/she is liable to face queues, since the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine.

