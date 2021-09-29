BIDI11: Why did Inter shares drop more than 10% at B3?

Owner of robust balance sheets, rapid growth and a rise of more than 50% in shares in 2021 alone, the bank Inter (BIDI11 and BIDI4) is one of the market’s darlings — but not this Tuesday (28).

On a day of strong risk aversion at B3, marked by investors’ concerns about the country’s fiscal health and the pace of increase in the basic interest rate, Inter’s units (BIDI11) and preferred shares (BIDI4) led the declines in the Ibovespa, with setbacks greater than 10%.

A number of factors lead to negative role performance. A recent earnings realization is one of the reasons, but the main one is that the scenario is increasingly difficult for technology companies, which are still growing and therefore depend on financing to increase their cash.

Today, the minutes of the last Copom meeting, which raised the Selic rate to 6.25%, indicated that the rate at which the rate increases may be faster than initially expected. And it’s not just in Brazil that this happens. American investors expect the monetary tightening to start in the coming months, which increases the chances of interest rates rising again next year in Uncle Sam’s land.

high interest

Now, returning to the subject, with the prospects of increasingly higher interest rates, the tendency is for the debt of these technology companies to grow. As they are riskier assets, the ‘techs’ are the first to suffer in a risk aversion scenario. In New York, Nasdaq, a stock exchange that brings together the world’s leading technology companies, closed down 2.83% on Tuesday.

There are some comments among investors that are also weighing on the stocks today. A manager heard by Your money recalls that Inter naturally suffers more than its financial sector peers for having a less robust credit portfolio.

A few days ago, news circulated that Stone and Inter were negotiating a possible expansion of the partnership announced in May – which, eventually, could result in a merger. Today, comments circulate on the operating tables regarding a possible obstacle to the conversations, although Inter and Stone have not issued any official communication.

Another rumor running through the aisles of the market is that the company is increasing the provision against default on its balance sheet for the third quarter. Given the strong fluctuation of shares this Tuesday (28), Inter was questioned and denied, in a statement, that there are grounds for speculation.

The official statement, however, did not reduce the momentum for the shares to fall, which closed with the two biggest falls in the Ibovespa today. The units (BIDI11) slipped 12.86%, at R$51.16, while the preferred shares (BIDI4) closed with a fall of 12.26%, at R$17.18.