Bil, Dayane, Gui Araujo and Mussunzinho are nominated for the second Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Bil Araújo, Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo and Mussunzinho were nominated for the second Roça de The Farm 13. The voting, live, took place last Tuesday night (28). To start, presenter Adriane Galisteu recalled the rules of dynamics.

As a Farmer, Erika Schneider nominated Mussunzinho directly for Roça: “It’s a very difficult decision”, she declared.

Voting continued to define the second roceiro. At this stage, the residents of Baia could not be voted.

After much justification and bickering, Rico Melquiades received seven votes.

However, the comedian won the Trial of Fire and had the Power of the Yellow Flame in hand: “The owner of this power must pass on all the votes that a pawn received to another. He can pass on his own votes if he wants to.”

Rico Melquiades passed the seven votes to Bil Araújo, adding up to eight. Thus, the model is the second roceiro of the night.

As the most voted pawn, Bil pulled Dayane Mello da Baia to the third bench in Roça.

After that, the model started Resta Um and saved Aline Mineiro. The other pawns followed the dynamic in the same way.

Gui Araujo was second in Resta Um and occupies fourth place in the second Roça of the season.

Before defining Roça, Marina Ferrari opened the Red Flame Power: “The owner of this power is the one who will veto one of the four farmers in the Farmer’s Test”.

The digital influencer vetoed Mussunzinho from participating in the Farmer’s Test, this Wednesday (29). Thus, the actor is the first confirmed in Roça.

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the Genesis soap opera and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

