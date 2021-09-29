Bills seek to restrict legal abortion in Brazil

RIO AND BRASÍLIA — One of the targets of the pattern of customs in the pocketbook, abortion suffers an offensive that is not concentrated on just one front. While decriminalization advances in countries like Mexico and Argentina, projects in Brazil seek to further restrict the practice, and not always just in the National Congress. Initiatives in city councils also try to create difficulties.

According to the Feminist Center for Studies and Advisory Services (Cfemea), from January to September, seven projects were presented in the Chamber of Deputies to prevent or hinder the termination of pregnancy, even in cases provided for by law: if it results from rape, if there is a risk of death for the woman or in case of fetal anencephaly.

— Throughout history, we have had projects in the country that have proposed the decriminalization or legalization of abortion in general, but have not made much progress. The current ones are all to further criminalize what is provided for in the Penal Code, both for women and for professionals who help, or establish the right to life from conception, which is a form of criminalization, because the life of the fetus would overlap that of women, even when there is a risk of life or in cases of rape – says Priscilla Brito, technical advisor of Cfemea.

birth day

One of the projects institutes the National Day of the Unborn and Awareness of the Risks of Abortion on October 8, and was endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro, who signed it in July.

— Issues of gender, women’s rights and abortion have always been on the pocketbook agenda. We need to think about abortion as a health issue – defends anthropologist Debora Diniz, a professor at the University of Brasília.

The proposals face resistance from the women’s bench in the Chamber. In 2019, deputies aligned with the government tried to get the support of parliamentarians in at least two meetings to bring the matter to the plenary, without success.

The most engaged in the agenda is deputy pocketnarista Chris Tonietto (PSL-RJ), who presented a bill banning abortion in any circumstance. In a request to the Social Security and Family Commission for a public hearing on the proposal, Chris complained about the “several obstructions” faced in the Chamber, mainly with the joint processing of proposals that “disagree with the central idea” of the Statute of the Unborn.

— So far, we’ve managed to hold the votes they wanted to take in committee. But there are many projects. It is an agenda of the obscurantists in the Chamber – says Deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS).

‘Week for life’

The agenda reached the city councils. In September, a law was approved in Fortaleza that proposes the “Semana pela Vida”, with lectures, seminars and campaigns against abortion and the use of contraceptives. The text was sanctioned by Mayor Sarto Nogueira (PDT), a gynecologist and evangelical physician. The law is authored by councilor Jorge Pinheiro (PSDB), from the Shalom Catholic community. In Recife, the City Council rejected a project that sought to establish the “Municipal Week for Combating Abortion” in the official calendar.

The difficulty of accessing pregnancy termination services in cases provided for by law was aggravated by Covid-19. A survey carried out by AzMina magazine with Gênero e Número 19 and the NGO Artigo 19, released in June 2020, shows that only 55% of 76 service locations identified in 2019 by the Mapa do Aborto Legal project continued to function during the pandemic.

For Priscilla, the projects have not advanced because the Chamber is focused on economic agendas.

— We don’t know if this situation will last, since the president of the Chamber is now openly linked to conservative groups and an ally of the president of the republic. There was a period in which several projects advanced, when Eduardo Cunha, an evangelical, was the president of the House — he remembers.

Contrary to conservative religious movements, the organization Catholics for the Right to Decide defends the decriminalization of abortion and launched yesterday, Day of Struggle for the Right to Abortion, the #LegalizarParaAvançar campaign.

— Unfortunately, there is a religious bias in public policy today. But the state is secular, it cannot have public policy based on religious concepts, even if they belong to the majority of the population – defends Rosângela Talib, from the Institutional Council of the organization.

Reduced support

A survey released this month by Ipsos points out that Brazilians are among those who least support legalization. About a thousand people were heard, and 33% said they believed abortion should be allowed indiscriminately, “whenever a woman wants it.” The average across 27 countries is 46%. Only four nations surveyed were below the Brazilian index: Malaysia (14%), Peru (15%), Mexico (24%) and Colombia (26%).

Earlier this month, Mexico decriminalized abortion in the country, and Argentina approved legalization at the end of 2020. Sonia Corrêa, coordinator of the Observatory on Sexuality and Politics and a researcher at the Brazilian Interdisciplinary AIDS Association, says that there are advances in decriminalization in Latin America, but also setbacks. In four countries the procedure is still prohibited in all cases: El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

— It is not possible to say that it is advancing and Brazil is retreating. Latin America is a disputed terrain and has become a pitched battle throughout the year. The anti-abortion forces are mobilizing very vigorously and Brazil has geopolitical weight in the region and in the world. Retreating Brazilian legislation has a geopolitical significance – Sonia says.