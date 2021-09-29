Bitcoin investment peaks in 4 months after China bans cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – If, on the one hand, the announcement of China making operations with cryptocurrencies an illegal practice made the prices of digital currencies fall last week, it also created a scenario of opportunity that many investors were able to take advantage of.

CoinShares weekly report data released on Monday (27) shows that investment in Bitcoin (BTC) peaked in four months last week. This shows that, as stated by analysts consulted by the InfoMoney, traders understood that the news was not a cause for panic.

Last week, Bitcoin-backed assets attracted the most investment, with inflows of $50.2 million, the highest volume since the week of April 19.

In total, investments in cryptocurrencies totaled $95 million in the week ended Sept. 24, bringing the flow of capital into that market to $320 million in the six-week period.

In other assets, there was an inflow of US$ 28.9 million in assets backed by Ether (ETH), the highest volume since June 7th. Assets backed by Solana (SOL) registered an inflow of US$ 3.9 million, while for Cardano (ADA) the volume was US$ 2.6 million.

“The continuing flows suggest that recent headwinds for digital assets, such as the extension of the ban in China, were seen as buying opportunities for investors,” says CoinShares.

With these recent flows, accumulated from September to the 24th, the volume of investments in Bitcoin reaches US$ 100.9 million, with entries in Solana (US$ 59.8 million) ranking second, followed by Ether, with $35.1 million.

On Friday, when China announced the measure, Bitcoin dropped more than 6%, losing the level of US$ 42,000, while assets such as Ethereum performed even worse, with a drop of almost 10%, then returning for the $2,800 house.

At the time, specialists had already pointed out that the news was not a “bomb” in the market, since in recent years it has been common for China to announce some type of ban or action against the digital currency market. And unlike what happened at other times, prices actually had a reduced impact, recovering right after China’s decision.

And along with the recovery, another effect of the news was also seen, as tokens linked to the decentralized finance market (DeFi) started to have a strong increase, in particular the Ethereum, the most used platform to create DeFi applications in the world.

This was mainly because the Chinese who suffered the impact of the government’s decision started to look to the so-called decentralized exchanges of cryptocurrencies (DEX) as an option to be able to continue trading digital currencies without suffering from Chinese repression (see more here ).

The so-called “DEX tokens”, such as Uniswap (UNI), SushiSwap (SUSHI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) had a strong rise in the last second, with cases of tokens shooting up almost 40%.

