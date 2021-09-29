‘Bitcoin pharaoh’ goes to maximum security after inspection finds cell phones and rump trucks in cells

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, was transferred to a maximum security prison after an inspection of the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Jail, in Complexo do Gericinó, where he was imprisoned, found four cell phones and pieces of “in natura” meat in the cells and galleries where he was, in Rio de Janeiro. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The Secretary of Penitentiary Administration, Fernando Veloso, ordered the director, deputy director and head of security to be dismissed. In addition to Glaidson, Tunay Pereira Lima, another prisoner from the same operation that put him in jail, was also transferred to Laércio da Costa Pellegrino (Bangu 1) maximum security prison.

Last week, the Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap), had already found cell phones in Glaidson’s neighboring cell. The Seap Internal Affairs has investigations that each device was being offered to the former waiter for R$ 50 thousand, so that he could continue with the business inside the chain.

Glaidon was arrested August 25 in Operation Kryptos. In his mansion, the Federal Police seized around R$ 20 million in cash. Dollars and euros in cash and even gold bars were also found. According to the PF, those investigated in the operation are suspected of operating a Ponzi (financial pyramid) scheme.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ After breaking up with his mother, Medina reconnects with his biological father, who says: ‘She always spoke ill of me’

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence