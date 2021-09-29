‘Bitcoin pharaoh’ is transferred to maximum security prison after four cell phones are found in gallery

RIO — Four cell phones were found, this Tuesday, the 28th, in the cells and galleries where former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of bitcoins”, is imprisoned. The inspection of the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Prison, in the Gericinó Complex, was carried out by the Internal Affairs Unit of the Department of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP). According to the information, which arrived on the Hotline (21 2253-1177), Glaidson and Tunay Pereira Lima, another prisoner detained by the Federal Police (PF) Operation Kryptos, on August 25, were using cell phones inside the jail. .
The two prisoners will be transferred to Laércio da Costa Pellegrino maximum security penitentiary (Bangu 1) until the investigations by the Internal Affairs are completed. The complaint was analyzed by Seap’s Intelligence Superintendence (Sispen). In addition to the devices, pieces of “in natura” meat were seized. The Secretary of Penitentiary Administration, Fernando Veloso, ordered the director, deputy director and head of security to be dismissed. The material seized was taken to the 34th DP (Bangu).
Last week, Seap had already found cell phones in the cell next to Glaidson’s. The Seap Internal Affairs is listening to criminal police officers from the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Jail, in addition to the direction. There are information that each device would be offered for R$ 50 thousand to the ex-waiter, so that he could continue doing business within the chain.
Dubai Connection
A little less than three months before his arrest, on Aug. 25, Glaidson was stopped by Federal Police and IRS agents on his way from Dubai. In addition to his wife, the Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Díaz Zerpa, 38, both were accompanied by another couple. According to the PF report, on June 12, during the arrival of the four passengers at Cumbica International Airport, in Guarulhos (SP), they were stopped by agents. The group raised suspicions due to the large amount of suitcases they were carrying. The IRS discovered that Glaidson and Mirelis brought undeclared jewelry and amounts in foreign currency to Organs monetary agencies.
On June 28, it was the turn of two others indicted by the PF to land at the same airport from Dubai. Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neto and his wife Andrimar Moryma Rivero Vogel. According to the Federal Police report, it was found that Vicente had open current accounts at First Abu Fhabi Bank and Emirates NBD Bank, in the city of Dubai.
When asked about the reason for the trip by customs agents, on arrival, he explained that he had gone to buy a property in that city in the United Arab Emirates. An excerpt from the PF document informs that: “despite presenting some discomfort for being inspected, when asked about the professional activities he developed, he made a point of demonstrating knowledge of the cryptoactive market, especially bitcoins, trying to convince those present that it is an investment highly profitable and secure”.