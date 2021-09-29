‘Bitcoin pharaoh’ is transferred to maximum security prison after four cell phones are found in gallery

RIO — Four cell phones were found, this Tuesday, the 28th, in the cells and galleries where former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of bitcoins”, is imprisoned. The inspection of the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Prison, in the Gericinó Complex, was carried out by the Internal Affairs Unit of the Department of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP). According to the information, which arrived on the Hotline (21 2253-1177), Glaidson and Tunay Pereira Lima, another prisoner detained by the Federal Police (PF) Operation Kryptos, on August 25, were using cell phones inside the jail. .

See the full list: Find out who are all 22 accused by the PF of being part of the gang of the ‘bitcoin pharaoh’

The two prisoners will be transferred to Laércio da Costa Pellegrino maximum security penitentiary (Bangu 1) until the investigations by the Internal Affairs are completed. The complaint was analyzed by Seap’s Intelligence Superintendence (Sispen). In addition to the devices, pieces of “in natura” meat were seized. The Secretary of Penitentiary Administration, Fernando Veloso, ordered the director, deputy director and head of security to be dismissed. The material seized was taken to the 34th DP (Bangu).





Previous Photo







Next Photo

BARBADOS – The Caribbean island where the famous pop singer Rihanna was born in 2019 reached R$ 27 billion Photo: Jon Luty ARUBA – The small Caribbean island, which belongs to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, recorded in 2017 a GDP of 3 billion dollars, which would amount to almost R$ 15 billion – a situation similar to other Dutch islands such as Curaçao (R$ 16 billion) and São Martinho (R$1.9 billion) Photo: Archive / Agência O Globo CAPE VERDE – The island in northwest Africa speaks Portuguese and, in 2019, registered a GDP of R$ 10.45 billion Photo: Pxfuel ANDORRA – The principality located in the mountains between France and Spain and known as a tax haven has almost 80% of its GDP from industry. In 2019, it accumulated R$ 16.68 billion Photo: Ana Lucia Azevedo / Agência O Globo – 10/16/2015 MONACO – The principality of Monaco, in Europe, stage of one of the most traditional and exciting stages of Formula 1, according to the World Bank, had a GDP of R$ 38 billion in 2018. The amount equivalent to the blockade of Justice on the assets of GAS Consultancy Bitcoin Photo: Benoit Tessier / Reuters GUINEA-BISSAU – The country on the west Atlantic coast of Africa, which depends on agricultural and fishing activity to produce more than 60% of its GDP, in 2019, had a total accumulated total of R$ 7.4 billion Photo: Cesar Fraga / Agência O Globo – 05/07/2014 MALDIVES – The tropical paradise of the Indian Ocean has growth driven by tourism responsible for more than 60% of the GDP of R$ 29.8 billion Photo: Disclosure TIMOR-LESTE – The Portuguese-speaking country that separated from Indonesia definitively in 1999 is considered one of the poorest in the world and registered, in 2019, a GDP of R$ 10 billion Photo: Kenzo / Reuters

pyramid scheme: Find out if it is possible to recover money invested in former waiter Glaidson’s company

Last week, Seap had already found cell phones in the cell next to Glaidson’s. The Seap Internal Affairs is listening to criminal police officers from the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Jail, in addition to the direction. There are information that each device would be offered for R$ 50 thousand to the ex-waiter, so that he could continue doing business within the chain.

Podcasts

To the point What to expect from Merkel’s successor in Germany?



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Prevent Senior returns to the CPI’s sights; tragedy in Brumadinho in German Justice; rescue of miners in Canada





Dubai Connection

A little less than three months before his arrest, on Aug. 25, Glaidson was stopped by Federal Police and IRS agents on his way from Dubai. In addition to his wife, the Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Díaz Zerpa, 38, both were accompanied by another couple. According to the PF report, on June 12, during the arrival of the four passengers at Cumbica International Airport, in Guarulhos (SP), they were stopped by agents. The group raised suspicions due to the large amount of suitcases they were carrying. The IRS discovered that Glaidson and Mirelis brought undeclared jewelry and amounts in foreign currency to Organs monetary agencies.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Cell phones and meat were seized at Glaidson Acácio’s gallery, who ended up being transferred to a maximum security prison Photo: Press Release / Press Release Seap Federal Police claims that the R$ 7 million found in a helicopter, in Búzios, belonged to Glaidson Acácio and originated from money laundering. Amount was hidden in three suitcases and would be taken to São Paulo Photo: Agência O Globo An amount of R$ 7 million was divided into three suitcases and would leave Búzios for São Paulo by helicopter Photo: Agência O Globo The PF claims that approximately R$ 14 million and 100 pounds sterling in cash were seized Photo: Disclosure About R$ 20 million, between reais and foreign currencies, were seized at Glaidson’s house Photo: Federal Police / Agência O Globo Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos, enjoys a yacht valued at more than R$ 3 million Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Sports cars found in the garage of the property in Barra da Tijuca where Glaidson was arrested Photo: Agência O Globo Sports cars found in the garage of the property in Barra da Tijuca where Glaidson was arrested Photo: Agência O Globo PF agents arrive at police headquarters with suitcases of cash: the amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars Photo: Marcia Foletto / Marcia Foletto PF agents arrive at police headquarters with suitcases of cash: the amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Glaidson is taken to PF headquarters Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Agents who are operating inside Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, say they have never seen so much money in an operation, not even at Lava-Jato Photo: Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Agents who are operating inside Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, say they have never seen so much money in an operation, not even at Lava-Jato Foto: Agência O Globo Agents jump into Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, where Glaidson was arrested. Photo: Agência O Globo Agents jump into Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, where Glaidson was arrested. Photo: Agência O Globo

On June 28, it was the turn of two others indicted by the PF to land at the same airport from Dubai. Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neto and his wife Andrimar Moryma Rivero Vogel. According to the Federal Police report, it was found that Vicente had open current accounts at First Abu Fhabi Bank and Emirates NBD Bank, in the city of Dubai.

Repentance: ‘It’s embarrassing, but I believed it,’ says a lawyer who invested R$ 60,000 in a company belonging to the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’

When asked about the reason for the trip by customs agents, on arrival, he explained that he had gone to buy a property in that city in the United Arab Emirates. An excerpt from the PF document informs that: “despite presenting some discomfort for being inspected, when asked about the professional activities he developed, he made a point of demonstrating knowledge of the cryptoactive market, especially bitcoins, trying to convince those present that it is an investment highly profitable and secure”.