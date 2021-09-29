‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’: Police Find Steak and Sausage in Glaidson’s Cell and Will Transfer Him to Maximum Security Prison | Rio de Janeiro

An inspection in the cell of businessman Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, found steak, sausage and cell phones this Tuesday (28).

Glaidson is imprisoned in the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Jail, in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, West Zone of Rio. Tunay Pereira Lima, another arrested on suspicion of participating in the illegal bitcoin scheme which, according to the Federal Police, moved more than BRL 38 billion.

Both, according to the Secretary of State for Penitentiary Administration, will be transferred to the maximum security penitentiary Laércio da Costa Pellegrino (Bangu 1) until the investigations by the Internal Affairs are completed.

Money seized by the PF in an operation that arrested a suspected pyramid scam is counted

According to Seap, after the results of the searches and the “repeated accusations that arrive about the entry of illicit materials into the unit”, Seap will also dismiss the management team (director, deputy director and head of security) and listen to all employees of the unity.

The inspection was carried out by the Internal Affairs Unit of the organ in the cells and gallery where the prisoners are after the Intelligence Superintendence (SISPEN) received information from the Denúncia Hotline that Glaidson and Tunay had materials that were not allowed in the cell.

The material was sent to the 34th DP (Bangu).

Glaidson and Tunay have been in jail since 25 August. On Thursday (23), Glaidson and 21 other people were indicted by the PF for crimes against the financial system and criminal organization.

A consultant for Glaidson said in a conversation intercepted with authorization from the Court a month ago that investors were pouring, per hour, R$ 2 billion into the companies’ accounts – even so, he said he was calm about possible judicial blockades.

Glaidson’s scheme was revealed by Fantastic, which showed that GAS was investigated for two years, but disguised itself as consulting in bitcoins, a digital currency (remember below).