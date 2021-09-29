BNDES President says crisis will be long for the poorest

The president of the BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, said this Tuesday (28) that the economic crisis of the Bolsonaro government will harm the poorest for a long time. He said that Brazil will have a huge challenge to fight social inequality.

“For the elites, for the more developed classes, the crisis is over. For those who are most disadvantaged, the crisis will be very long. It is increasing our social imbalance. Therefore, we have to act with a sense of urgency, implementing tax and administrative reforms. To move forward with this structural reform agenda in Brazil, because for those without a job, the urgency is not over”, commented the executive.

Since the 2016 coup took place, the lives of Brazilians have only gotten worse. With Bolsonaro in government, the situation for the people has been desperate. The electricity bill keeps growing. The prices of food, cooking gas and fuel are sky-high. Millions of families live in extreme poverty today.

Read more:

1 – CNMP judges lawsuit against Lava Jato prosecutors for disclosure of confidential information

2 – Fired from the Ministry of Health, Pazuello’s girlfriend gains position in a military hospital

3 – DCM Essential: Attorney Bruna Morato is an example of courage and needs to be protected from the pocket narist militias

Fakhoury and BNDES

Covid’s CPI will hear on Thursday (30) businessman Otávio Fakhoury. In addition to financing the dissemination of fake news about the covid-19 pandemic and alleged involvement with the Hate Office at Planalto Palace, Fakhoury is the central figure in the discussion of a project to set up a communication network, with radio stations and TV, with pocketnarist and right-wing bias.

According to a report from the Congress in Focus, the CPI senators compare what they discovered about Fakhoury with what the PC’s CPI unveiled about the links between former congressman José Carlos Martinez and Fernando Collor’s treasurer, PC Farias, in a similar project to create a communication network linked to the then president of the Republic, which was an ally of his power project. At the time, it was discovered that Martinez had received money from PC’s “ghosts,” fake bank accounts that the treasurer used to finance the scheme’s personal expenses and projects.

Information held by Covid’s CPI shows Fakhoury’s conversations with Pocketnarist interlocutors. Especially congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), blogger Alan dos Santos and PTB president Roberto Jefferson. For the assembly of a communication structure linked to the Pocket Narist project. In the conversations, the use of financing resources from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to fund the project is even considered.