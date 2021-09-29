Bolsonaro Decree removes obligation of telecom operators on broadband – 09/29/2021 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Tuesday that removes the obligation of telecommunications concessionaires to serve 10% of the locations indicated by Anatel with broadband infrastructure by the end of this year.

The obligation was present in an annex to a decree by the president himself, dated January this year, which approved the General Plan of Goals for the Universalization of the Fixed Switched Telephone Service (PGMU).

The decree established fiber optic infrastructure with a minimum capacity of 10 gigabits per second in “municipal seats, towns, isolated urban areas and rural agglomerations that do not yet have this infrastructure”. The obligation rises to 25% by the end of 2022.

“Given the difficulties reported by the concessionaires to meet the first target within the period originally provided for in the PGMU, it was considered necessary to change it”, stated the government in a text sent to the press.

“But concessionaires are still required to serve at least 25% of the locations indicated by Anatel by the end of 2022,” added the government, stating that the “flexibility” does not change the obligation of operators to serve all locations by the end of 2024.