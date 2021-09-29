Bolsonaro is roasted so as not to burn Petrobras – 28/09/2021

Bolsonaro compares its auxiliaries to fuses. “To avoid burning the president, they burn themselves,” he usually declares. Something unprecedented happened at Petrobras. Bolsonaro’s intervener in the state-owned company, General Joaquim Silva e Luna roasted the captain so as not to take the company to the stake for the second time.

The president often says that the social isolation of governors shakes the economy. In fact, nothing sets off the economic climate more than Bolsonaro’s radioactive declarations. He intervened at Petrobras in February. To accommodate General Luna, the economist Roberto Castello Branco, sponsored by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), was placed on the street, with fuss.

The pretext for the stride was the desire to lower fuel prices. What happened was that the markets started to raise the exchange rate. And Petrobras shares lost value.

Seven months later, Bolsonaro returned to electrify the situation with his declarations. Speaking at the celebration of the thousand days of government, he said that it is not “evil” that the dollar and fuel are more expensive. He revealed that he was discussing with the Ministry of Mines and Energy ways to make gasoline cheaper.

Suddenly Bolsonaro committed a sincericide: “There’s nothing so bad it can’t get worse.” A shiver ran through the market. Before doubt infected Petrobras’ shares, Silva e Luna summoned reporters to inform that nothing had changed in Petrobras’ pricing policy.

Bolsonaro ended the day by admitting to the devotees in the Alvorada playpen that, although he carries the Messiah in his surname, he is also subject to the human condition: “I don’t do miracles.” On Tuesday came the warning that the price of diesel will rise by almost 9%.

There is a phenomenon at Petrobras that is repeated in all areas of the Bolsonaro government. The president spends more time and energy talking about problems than facing them. In February, when Bolsonaro’s intervention turned the Ipiranga Station into a fuelless pump, Paulo Guedes said he had talked to the boss, getting him to commit to managing the fuel mess “in an organized way”.

Guedes considered it natural for Bolsonaro to worry about his electoral base, formed by truck drivers. Today, diesel and gasoline sky high fuel inflation. The price doesn’t just bother truck drivers, but everyone who needs to fill the fridge. The famine intoxicates the mood of Brazilians, gnawing at the president’s popularity.

In Brazil, fuels vary according to the international price of a barrel of oil. An alternative to alleviate the problem would be to create a fund capable of softening the readjustments without harming Petrobras’ cash. But Bolsonaro prefers to shift his blame to the governors. He accuses them of charging too much tax on fuel. The devil is that the percentage bitten by the state tax authorities remains the same. What goes up is the fuel.