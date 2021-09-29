Bonner reacts kindly to see competitor win the ‘JN’

On Tuesday (28), the National Newspaper was still on the air when the online ceremony for the Emmy International, the biggest television award on the planet, began. The newscast competed in the ‘News’ category for coverage of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil.

To remotely monitor the event, William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos were replaced on the bench by Helter Duarte and Ana Paula Araújo. When the winner was announced, only the anchor and editor-in-chief appeared on the screen, along with representatives of the other 3 contestants.

The ‘JN’ lost the award to the British broadcaster Sky News, which stood out for articles about the beginning of the catastrophe caused by the coronavirus in Italy, the first epicenter of the pandemic in Europe.







William Bonner made fighting fake news about the pandemic a personal mission on ‘JN’ Photo: TV / Playback

TV Globo has already won 18 Emmys. Two of them to the founder of the network, Roberto Marinho (1904-2003), as ‘Personality Mundial da Televisão’, in 1976 and 1983. National Newspaper was awarded in 2011 for reporting on the police occupation of Complexo do Alemão, in Rio, dominated by criminal factions.

In the live broadcast of the awards, Bonner showed his sportsmanship. Upon hearing the announcement of the winner, the journalist smiled and applauded the triumph of others. An elegant reaction. Several journalists, in different categories, were less cordial when they realized that they had not won. Some didn’t even applaud the prize-winning colleague.

‘JN’ did not get the recognition they deserved, but their team can feel victorious. The work carried out since the beginning of 2020 has made a valuable contribution to combating the health crisis in the country. Information saves lives. Every day, the TV news made the public aware of prevention and warned them about lies that could put their health at risk.

More than a trophy, the Emmy would represent a victory for Globo journalism against Jair Bolsonaro. The broadcaster’s newscasts have always been criticized by the president. He complained over and over again about reports about diagnoses, deaths, burials, chaotic conditions in hospitals, and delays in the purchase of vaccines.

Bolsonaro dubbed the Rio channel ‘TV Funerária’. She said that anchor and executive editor Renata Vasconcellos made “a repentant nun’s face” when she read the worst news about the pandemic in Brazil. He cursed Bonner a few times for criticizing the federal government’s management of the pandemic.

On August 19, live on his personal Instagram profile to celebrate his nomination for the International Emmy, the anchor unburdened himself. “In addition to reporting, we have to deny fake news, which often originates in official offices, which is bizarre, unbelievable,” he said. “In addition to looking for the right information to guide you and your family, we have to deny the disinformation that is everywhere, especially on the internet, and has been promoted by authorities.”





Above, Bonner at the time of the award announcement; below, the anchor and Renata Vasconcellos and the moment of the category with the ‘Fantástico’ Photo: Reproductions/TV and [email protected]

In case the National Newspaper, would Bonner send a hint to Bolsonaro in the thank you speech? Unfortunately, we will never know. Despite claiming to be pursued by Globo and vowing never to watch the channel, the president offered last week to be interviewed live, in what appears to be an attempt to curb the fall in popularity. For now, the station has ignored the white flag extended by the ‘enemy’.

Poliana Abritta and Caco Barcellos were at Globo’s journalism headquarters in Rio, alongside Bonner and Renata, as representatives of ‘Fantástico’ and ‘Profissão Repórter’, nominated together in the ‘Current’ category for stories showing the dramatic work of professionals from the front lines in hospitals crowded with covid-19 patients.

At the time of the announcement, the journalists’ image did not appear with the other competitors. In the reserved space, only the ‘Fantástico’ logo. The winner in this category was a co-production between the producer DSP and the ITV channel, both British, about people who received contaminated blood in the UK healthcare system.